Second Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul: What We Know So Far

Second Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul: What We Know So Far

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening. Talks are expected to begin at 10:00 GMT at the Ciragan Palace.Russia’s delegation remains unchanged from the first round, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The negotiating group also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. Ukraine’s team has expanded from 12 to 14 members, but is still headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The Russian side has developed a settlement memorandum, which sets out its position on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the Ukraine crisis. Russia’s delegation is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian one and “provide the necessary clarifications,” according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The exchange of memoranda is one of the main expectations from the second meeting. The New York Times published leaked details from Ukraine’s draft memorandum, which proposes a ceasefire on land, sea, and air—monitored by international partners. Russia will not disclose its negotiation stance through the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated. During the previous meeting, both sides agreed to exchange visions for a potential ceasefire. This understanding was finalized following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at Putin’s initiative, ending a pause of over three years. Alongside a shared commitment to pursue a ceasefire, at the first meeting both sides agreed on a prisoner exchange under a “1,000 for 1,000” formula—an agreement that was successfully implemented.

