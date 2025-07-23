International
Russian Delegation Heads To Istanbul For 3rd Round Of Ukraine Talks - Kremlin
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
The next round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to start in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. This will be the third meeting since the talks resumed in May, following a hiatus of more than three years.
2025-07-23T09:42+0000
2025-07-23T09:47+0000
The topics include issues related to the draft memoranda on the settlement and the continuation of mutual exchanges. Other key statements:
09:42 GMT 23.07.2025 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 23.07.2025)
The next round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to start in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. This will be the third meeting since the talks resumed in May, following a hiatus of more than three years.
The topics include issues related to the draft memoranda on the settlement and the continuation of mutual exchanges.
Other key statements:
The discussions will be complex, as the draft memoranda on the settlement are diametrically opposed.
All work on agreeing the draft memoranda between Russia and Ukraine is preparation for a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky.
It is impractical to schedule a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky without significant preparatory work.
It is clear that a significant portion of the Western funds received by Kiev has been embezzled; there is a lot of corruption in Ukraine.
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian Delegation Unveiled for 3rd Round of Istanbul-Hosted Ukraine Talks - Source to Sputnik
