https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/russian-forces-take-control-of-varachino-settlement-in-sumy-region-1122477032.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Varachino Settlement in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Take Control of Varachino Settlement in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Sever group of forces took control of the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2025-07-23T09:18+0000
2025-07-23T09:18+0000
2025-07-23T09:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_89a7cf18043e4b2aef74215a7d112199.jpg
"As a result of active operations, units of the Sever group of forces have liberated the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 405 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Ukrainian troops lost up to 405 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, a car, two multiple launch rocket systems and four artillery pieces, the ministry said in a statement.The Zapad group of forces has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Vostok group has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/russian-navy-begins-july-storm-drills-1122475348.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edcf14490c6e5b042c57e531962d0eaa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's sever group of forces took control of the settlement of varachino in the sumy region, the russian defense ministry said on wednesday.
russia's sever group of forces took control of the settlement of varachino in the sumy region, the russian defense ministry said on wednesday.
Russian Forces Take Control of Varachino Settlement in Sumy Region
Russia's Sever group of forces took control of the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active operations, units of the Sever group of forces have liberated the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 405 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Ukrainian troops lost up to 405 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, a car, two multiple launch rocket systems and four artillery pieces, the ministry said in a statement.
The Zapad group of forces has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Vostok group has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.