https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/russian-forces-take-control-of-varachino-settlement-in-sumy-region-1122477032.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Varachino Settlement in Sumy Region

Russia's Sever group of forces took control of the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As a result of active operations, units of the Sever group of forces have liberated the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 405 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Ukrainian troops lost up to 405 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, a car, two multiple launch rocket systems and four artillery pieces, the ministry said in a statement.The Zapad group of forces has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Vostok group has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.

