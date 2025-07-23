International
Russian Delegation Heads To Istanbul For 3rd Round Of Ukraine Talks - Kremlin
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Varachino Settlement in Sumy Region
Russia's Sever group of forces took control of the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active operations, units of the Sever group of forces have liberated the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 405 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.Ukrainian troops lost up to 405 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, a car, two multiple launch rocket systems and four artillery pieces, the ministry said in a statement.The Zapad group of forces has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Vostok group has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
09:18 GMT 23.07.2025
A Russian serviceman walks next to the TOS-1A Solntsepyok thermobaric rocket launcher at a position amid Russia's military operation.
Russia's Sever group of forces took control of the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active operations, units of the Sever group of forces have liberated the settlement of Varachino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 405 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Ukrainian troops lost up to 405 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, a car, two multiple launch rocket systems and four artillery pieces, the ministry said in a statement.
The Zapad group of forces has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers and the Vostok group has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
