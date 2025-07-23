https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/ukrainians-rally-against-crackdown-on-anti-corruption-watchdogs---reports-1122474457.html

Ukrainians Rally Against Crackdown on Anti-Corruption Watchdogs - Reports

Ukrainians rallied in four major cities on Tuesday in protest against the government crackdown on two anti-corruption agencies, Ukrainian media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill that limits the autonomy of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP). Several lawmakers criticized the government for trying to terminate the anti-corruption watchdogs. Hundreds of people angered by the government's assault on anti-graft agencies gathered in Kiev, with dozens more protesting in the western city of Lvov, according to the footage posted online. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko was spotted at the rally in the capital. Demonstrations also took place in Dnepropetrovsk, in central Ukraine, and in the southern port city of Odessa. On Monday, Ukrainian news website Strana .ua reported that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) searched the NABU headquarters. SAP said that the SBU had accessed information about covert operations and special investigations conducted by both NABU and SAP during the raids. Ambassadors of the G7 countries expressed serious concern regarding the SBU’s investigation into NABU on Monday, saying they would raise the issue with the Ukrainian government.

