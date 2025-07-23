https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/zelensky-signs-bill-curbing-autonomy-of-ukraines-anti-corruption-agencies-1122474311.html

Zelensky Signs Bill Curbing Autonomy of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Agencies

Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill into law that rolls back the autonomy of anti-corruption organizations in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian parliament's website.

Bill No. 12414, which tightens executive control on anti-corruption agencies, is marked on the Verkhovna Rada's website as "returned with the signature of the president." Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill that limits the autonomy of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP). Several lawmakers criticized the government for trying to terminate the anti-corruption watchdogs. Ukrainian media reported on Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had conducted searches in the houses of NABU detectives. The NABU later confirmed the searches and stated that they were carried out without a court order. Ambassadors of the G7 countries expressed serious concern regarding the SBU’s investigation into NABU on Monday, saying they would raise the issue with the Ukrainian government.

