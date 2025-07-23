https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/us-to-spend-253mln-at-uks-raf-lakenheath-on-new-facilities-supporting-nuclear-operations-1122474814.html

US to Spend $253Mln at UK’s RAF Lakenheath on New Facilities Supporting Nuclear Operations

The United States plans to spend $253 million on two major construction projects, including a hardened Primary Command Post and a Defender Operations Compound, at the RAF Lakenheath air base in the United Kingdom to support future nuclear missions, recently released US Air Force’s fiscal year 2026 budget report revealed.

The projects include a $104 million Primary Command Post and a $149 million Defender Operations Compound. They are part of a broader effort to prepare the base for what is known as the Surety mission, which focuses on ensuring the safety, security, and control of nuclear assets. The upgrades are designed to modernize the base’s ability to command operations and respond rapidly to potential threats involving specialized weapons. The construction comes amid multiple media reports this week that US nuclear weapons, specifically B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bombs, have been transferred to a newly constructed secure storage facility at RAF Lakenheath, marking their return to UK soil for the first time since at least 2008. The bombs, reportedly flown from the US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center in New Mexico, are modernized, low-yield tactical weapons with variable explosive power and precision guidance, compatible with the F-35A Lightning II aircraft operated by the 48th Fighter Wing’s 493rd and 495th Fighter Squadrons at the base. Although neither the US Department of Defense nor the UK Ministry of Defense has confirmed the reports due to their policy of not commenting on nuclear weapon locations, this development suggests a significant shift in NATO’s nuclear posture in Europe amid heightened tensions with Russia and a renewed emphasis on deterrence. The new Primary Command Post will replace a facility built in 1979 that no longer meets the demands of current and future missions. The upgraded center will consolidate key operational functions, including crisis response, emergency management, and secure communications. It is also being built to withstand high-altitude electromagnetic threats and meet modern standards for intelligence and communications infrastructure. According to the budget documents, the existing command post lacks adequate space, modern equipment, and secure access. Without the upgrade, officials say the base would not be able to support an expanded nuclear role in Europe. Construction is expected to be completed by July 2031. The second project, known as the Defender Operations Compound, is aimed at strengthening protections for potential nuclear assets at the base. It will include a new operations building with an armory, gear storage, and a monitoring facility, as well as a parking area for 22 rapid-response vehicles and a supply warehouse for equipment. These upgrades will accommodate an additional 221 security personnel, bringing the total force to 575. The current security facilities are described as outdated, with issues such as inefficient layouts, inadequate storage, and safety concerns, including asbestos and lead paint. A remote storage site 30 minutes away further complicates operations. Design work for this compound began in 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2027, with construction slated to start in March 2028 and finish by June 2031, according to the budget report. Without these upgrades, RAF Lakenheath would struggle to meet the security and response requirements for nuclear operations, potentially compromising mission readiness in Europe, the report said. The projects, alongside the reported return of nuclear weapons, are likely to draw concern from Russia, which has long viewed such deployments near its borders as provocative and destabilizing, even though NATO describes them as essential to collective defense and deterrence.

