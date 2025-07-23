https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/witkoff-to-meet-with-israeli-qatari-officials-to-discuss-gaza-deal-1122476737.html
Witkoff to Meet With Israeli, Qatari Officials to Discuss Gaza Deal
Witkoff to Meet With Israeli, Qatari Officials to Discuss Gaza Deal
Sputnik International
US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will meet with Israeli and Qatari senior officials in Rome on Thursday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2025-07-23T08:33+0000
2025-07-23T08:33+0000
2025-07-23T08:33+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
gaza strip
hamas
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122476580_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f15e5b78879edcf9639a1a0ec1618966.jpg
A US source and an Israeli source said that the Rome meeting shows that a deal could be reached in the coming days, adding that provided sufficient progress is made, Witkoff will travel from Rome to Doha later in the week to attempt to secure the deal. On July 16, Axios reported that the United States, Qatar and Egypt had presented Israel and Hamas with an updated version of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, which included the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, among other things. On June 30, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo, along with other mediators, was trying to broker a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of a number of Israeli hostages. Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a Gaza ceasefire resumed in Doha on July 6.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/israeli-attacks-on-gaza-aid-centers-kill-almost-1000-since-may-27-1122463728.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122476580_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f91a9f6d9d2bcba5aa32f95385b5bef3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us special envoy for the middle east steve witkoff will meet with israeli and qatari senior officials in rome on thursday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and a ceasefire deal in the gaza strip, axios reported on wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
us special envoy for the middle east steve witkoff will meet with israeli and qatari senior officials in rome on thursday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and a ceasefire deal in the gaza strip, axios reported on wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Witkoff to Meet With Israeli, Qatari Officials to Discuss Gaza Deal
US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will meet with Israeli and Qatari senior officials in Rome on Thursday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
A US source and an Israeli source said that the Rome meeting shows that a deal could be reached in the coming days, adding that provided sufficient progress is made, Witkoff will travel from Rome to Doha later in the week to attempt to secure the deal.
On July 16, Axios reported that the United States, Qatar and Egypt had presented Israel and Hamas with an updated version of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, which included the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, among other things.
On June 30, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo, along with other mediators, was trying to broker a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of a number of Israeli hostages. Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a Gaza ceasefire resumed in Doha on July 6.