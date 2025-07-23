International
Russian Delegation Heads To Istanbul For 3rd Round Of Ukraine Talks - Kremlin
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/witkoff-to-meet-with-israeli-qatari-officials-to-discuss-gaza-deal-1122476737.html
Witkoff to Meet With Israeli, Qatari Officials to Discuss Gaza Deal
Witkoff to Meet With Israeli, Qatari Officials to Discuss Gaza Deal
Sputnik International
US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will meet with Israeli and Qatari senior officials in Rome on Thursday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2025-07-23T08:33+0000
2025-07-23T08:33+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
gaza strip
hamas
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122476580_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f15e5b78879edcf9639a1a0ec1618966.jpg
A US source and an Israeli source said that the Rome meeting shows that a deal could be reached in the coming days, adding that provided sufficient progress is made, Witkoff will travel from Rome to Doha later in the week to attempt to secure the deal. On July 16, Axios reported that the United States, Qatar and Egypt had presented Israel and Hamas with an updated version of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, which included the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, among other things. On June 30, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo, along with other mediators, was trying to broker a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of a number of Israeli hostages. Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a Gaza ceasefire resumed in Doha on July 6.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/israeli-attacks-on-gaza-aid-centers-kill-almost-1000-since-may-27-1122463728.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122476580_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f91a9f6d9d2bcba5aa32f95385b5bef3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us special envoy for the middle east steve witkoff will meet with israeli and qatari senior officials in rome on thursday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and a ceasefire deal in the gaza strip, axios reported on wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
us special envoy for the middle east steve witkoff will meet with israeli and qatari senior officials in rome on thursday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and a ceasefire deal in the gaza strip, axios reported on wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Witkoff to Meet With Israeli, Qatari Officials to Discuss Gaza Deal

08:33 GMT 23.07.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinWhite House special envoy Steve Witkoff waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump at Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, N.J., en route to attend the Club World Cup final soccer match, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
White House special envoy Steve Witkoff waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump at Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, N.J., en route to attend the Club World Cup final soccer match, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will meet with Israeli and Qatari senior officials in Rome on Thursday to discuss negotiations for a hostage release and a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
A US source and an Israeli source said that the Rome meeting shows that a deal could be reached in the coming days, adding that provided sufficient progress is made, Witkoff will travel from Rome to Doha later in the week to attempt to secure the deal.
On July 16, Axios reported that the United States, Qatar and Egypt had presented Israel and Hamas with an updated version of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, which included the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, among other things.
On June 30, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo, along with other mediators, was trying to broker a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of a number of Israeli hostages. Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a Gaza ceasefire resumed in Doha on July 6.
Palestinians gather near a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
World
Israeli Attacks on Gaza Aid Centers Kill Almost 1,000 Since May 27
21 July, 04:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала