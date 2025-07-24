https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/china-hopes-russia-ukraine-will-continue-to-seek-solution-to-crisis-through-talks-1122481046.html

China Hopes Russia, Ukraine Will Continue to Seek Solution to Crisis Through Talks

Beijing hopes that Moscow and Kiev will continue their efforts to find a political solution to the crisis and continue to help de-escalate the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

"China supports all efforts to promote peace and hopes that all parties will continue to make efforts for a political settlement of the crisis and jointly continue to promote easing the situation," Guo told reporters, commenting on the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.The third round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine took place on Wednesday at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul and lasted about an hour. Before that, a source told Sputnik that the heads of the delegations had a one-on-one conversation.

