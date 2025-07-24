International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/china-hopes-russia-ukraine-will-continue-to-seek-solution-to-crisis-through-talks-1122481046.html
China Hopes Russia, Ukraine Will Continue to Seek Solution to Crisis Through Talks
China Hopes Russia, Ukraine Will Continue to Seek Solution to Crisis Through Talks
Sputnik International
Beijing hopes that Moscow and Kiev will continue their efforts to find a political solution to the crisis and continue to help de-escalate the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.
2025-07-24T08:04+0000
2025-07-24T08:04+0000
russia-us talks on ukraine settlement
russia
ukraine
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122479011_0:66:1281:786_1920x0_80_0_0_920c09ca6a7aca544f0d8c01dd10ee90.jpg
"China supports all efforts to promote peace and hopes that all parties will continue to make efforts for a political settlement of the crisis and jointly continue to promote easing the situation," Guo told reporters, commenting on the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.The third round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine took place on Wednesday at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul and lasted about an hour. Before that, a source told Sputnik that the heads of the delegations had a one-on-one conversation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/istanbul-talks-russias-constructive-stance-vs-ukraines-theater-1122480271.html
russia
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122479011_72:0:1208:852_1920x0_80_0_0_79337ca0fd35f13f361e92f62ad8e8cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
beijing hopes that moscow and kiev will continue their efforts to find a political solution to the crisis and continue to help de-escalate the situation, chinese foreign ministry spokesman guo jiakun said on thursday.
beijing hopes that moscow and kiev will continue their efforts to find a political solution to the crisis and continue to help de-escalate the situation, chinese foreign ministry spokesman guo jiakun said on thursday.

China Hopes Russia, Ukraine Will Continue to Seek Solution to Crisis Through Talks

08:04 GMT 24.07.2025
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begins in Expanded Format in Istanbul
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begins in Expanded Format in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
Subscribe
Beijing hopes that Moscow and Kiev will continue their efforts to find a political solution to the crisis and continue to help de-escalate the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.
"China supports all efforts to promote peace and hopes that all parties will continue to make efforts for a political settlement of the crisis and jointly continue to promote easing the situation," Guo told reporters, commenting on the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.
The third round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine took place on Wednesday at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul and lasted about an hour. Before that, a source told Sputnik that the heads of the delegations had a one-on-one conversation.
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begins in Expanded Format in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Istanbul Talks: Russia's Constructive Stance vs. Ukraine's Theater
03:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала