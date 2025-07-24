https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/istanbul-talks-russias-constructive-stance-vs-ukraines-theater-1122480271.html

Istanbul Talks: Russia's Constructive Stance vs. Ukraine's Theater

Russia's proposal demonstrated a constructive approach focused on a real political and diplomatic settlement, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Dmitry Suslov tells Sputnik.

Ukraine, meanwhile, must address the issue of the illegal detention of Russian civilians taken hostage in the Kursk region.Ukraine's demands for a leaders' summit and a ceasefire only prove their unwillingness to negotiate. Their goal is to portray Russia as uncooperative to the US president.

