Istanbul Talks: Russia's Constructive Stance vs. Ukraine's Theater
Russia's proposal demonstrated a constructive approach focused on a real political and diplomatic settlement, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Dmitry Suslov tells Sputnik.
Ukraine, meanwhile, must address the issue of the illegal detention of Russian civilians taken hostage in the Kursk region.Ukraine's demands for a leaders' summit and a ceasefire only prove their unwillingness to negotiate. Their goal is to portray Russia as uncooperative to the US president.
03:19 GMT 24.07.2025 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 24.07.2025)
Russia's proposal demonstrated a constructive approach focused on a real political and diplomatic settlement, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Dmitry Suslov tells Sputnik.
Ukraine, meanwhile, must address the issue of the illegal detention of Russian civilians taken hostage in the Kursk region.
"These peaceful Russian residents, who were illegally taken to Ukrainian territory or, more precisely, are currently being illegally detained, are in fact being treated as hostages. If this is the case, then the Kiev regime is once again proving its terrorist nature," Suslov noted.
Ukraine's demands for a leaders' summit and a ceasefire only prove their unwillingness to negotiate. Their goal is to portray Russia as uncooperative to the US president.
"The Ukrainian side has once again shown that its goal is not a political and diplomatic settlement but rather an attempt to portray Russia negatively in the eyes of the West, including Donald Trump," Suslov added.