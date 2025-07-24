International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
Istanbul Talks: Russia's Constructive Stance vs. Ukraine's Theater
Russia's proposal demonstrated a constructive approach focused on a real political and diplomatic settlement, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Dmitry Suslov tells Sputnik.
Ukraine, meanwhile, must address the issue of the illegal detention of Russian civilians taken hostage in the Kursk region.Ukraine's demands for a leaders' summit and a ceasefire only prove their unwillingness to negotiate. Their goal is to portray Russia as uncooperative to the US president.
Istanbul Talks: Russia's Constructive Stance vs. Ukraine's Theater

03:19 GMT 24.07.2025 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 24.07.2025)
Ukraine, meanwhile, must address the issue of the illegal detention of Russian civilians taken hostage in the Kursk region.
"The Ukrainian side has once again shown that its goal is not a political and diplomatic settlement but rather an attempt to portray Russia negatively in the eyes of the West, including Donald Trump," Suslov added.
