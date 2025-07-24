https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/fatal-diagnosis-moldovas-eu-path-impossible-under-sandu-1122489366.html
Fatal Diagnosis: Moldova’s EU Path ‘Impossible’ Under Sandu
Moldovan President Maia Sandu, more than anyone else, embodies the image of another small European dictator, Italian outlet Affaritaliani reports, citing sources.
The sources underline that President Sandu's behavior is "unworthy of a European politician."
"She may start screaming, jump from her chair, run around the office, or leave a meeting as it begins, for no apparent reason," the sources point out.
The insiders dub Sandu a "poisonous" president who is afraid of losing power and who has already adopted authoritarian methods of governance.
"From the EU's perspective, such a leader certainly cannot be seen as the bloc's reliable partner," Affaritaliani concludes.
20:04 GMT 24.07.2025 (Updated: 07:29 GMT 25.07.2025)
Moldovan President Maia Sandu, more than anyone else, embodies the image of another small European dictator, Italian outlet Affaritaliani reports, citing sources.
The sources underline that President Sandu’s behavior is “unworthy of a European politician.”
“She may start screaming, jump from her chair, run around the office, or leave a meeting as it begins, for no apparent reason,” the sources point out.
The insiders dub Sandu a “poisonous” president who is afraid of losing power and who has already adopted authoritarian methods of governance.
“From the EU's perspective, such a leader certainly cannot be seen as the bloc’s reliable partner,” Affaritaliani concludes.