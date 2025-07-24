International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/fatal-diagnosis-moldovas-eu-path-impossible-under-sandu-1122489366.html
Fatal Diagnosis: Moldova’s EU Path ‘Impossible’ Under Sandu
Fatal Diagnosis: Moldova’s EU Path ‘Impossible’ Under Sandu
Sputnik International
Moldovan President Maia Sandu, more than anyone else, embodies the image of another small European dictator, Italian outlet Affaritaliani reports, citing sources.
2025-07-24T20:04+0000
2025-07-25T07:29+0000
moldova
maia sandu
european union (eu)
membership
politician
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489209_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bda61f6e42a6b43498c46d1c891aa3f5.jpg
The sources underline that President Sandu’s behavior is “unworthy of a European politician.”The insiders dub Sandu a “poisonous” president who is afraid of losing power and who has already adopted authoritarian methods of governance.“From the EU's perspective, such a leader certainly cannot be seen as the bloc’s reliable partner,” Affaritaliani concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/moldovas-possible-eu-accession-by-2028-not-plan-but-propaganda-of-sandu-govt---shor-1121930584.html
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122489209_182:0:2911:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_99e73bbc4d69eb0f341edefe517936d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldovan president maia sandu, moldova's push for eu membership, “poisonous” president
moldovan president maia sandu, moldova's push for eu membership, “poisonous” president

Fatal Diagnosis: Moldova’s EU Path ‘Impossible’ Under Sandu

20:04 GMT 24.07.2025 (Updated: 07:29 GMT 25.07.2025)
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaMoldova's President Maia Sandu. File photo
Moldova's President Maia Sandu. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
Moldovan President Maia Sandu, more than anyone else, embodies the image of another small European dictator, Italian outlet Affaritaliani reports, citing sources.
The sources underline that President Sandu’s behavior is “unworthy of a European politician.”
“She may start screaming, jump from her chair, run around the office, or leave a meeting as it begins, for no apparent reason,” the sources point out.
The insiders dub Sandu a “poisonous” president who is afraid of losing power and who has already adopted authoritarian methods of governance.
“From the EU's perspective, such a leader certainly cannot be seen as the bloc’s reliable partner,” Affaritaliani concludes.
EU and Moldovan flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2025
World
Moldova's Possible EU Accession by 2028 Not Plan, But Propaganda of Sandu Gov't - Shor
25 April, 08:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала