Fatal Diagnosis: Moldova’s EU Path ‘Impossible’ Under Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, more than anyone else, embodies the image of another small European dictator, Italian outlet Affaritaliani reports, citing sources.

2025-07-24T20:04+0000

2025-07-24T20:04+0000

2025-07-25T07:29+0000

The sources underline that President Sandu’s behavior is “unworthy of a European politician.”The insiders dub Sandu a “poisonous” president who is afraid of losing power and who has already adopted authoritarian methods of governance.“From the EU's perspective, such a leader certainly cannot be seen as the bloc’s reliable partner,” Affaritaliani concludes.

