Moldova's Possible EU Accession by 2028 Not Plan, But Propaganda of Sandu Gov't - Shor

Moldova's possible accession to the European Union by 2028 is not a plan, but propaganda to justify the anti-people reforms of the government of President Maia Sandu, Moldovan opposition leader Ilan Shor told Sputnik on Friday.
"Kallas is once again feeding the Moldovan people with empty promises. The EU accession by 2028 is not a plan, but propaganda designed to justify the anti-people reforms of the Sandu regime," Shor said.
Moldova's chances of joining the European Union by 2030, let alone 2028, are zero, as most of the bloc's members are against it and the referendum on membership is a farce, the politician said.
Brussels has been keeping some countries in a "pre-accession" status for so many years, pumping out resources and forcing them to fulfill humiliating conditions, he said.
"And now they are telling us: 'Be patient, you are so-and-so in line," Shor said.
Brussels does not need the poor Moldova, but it wants to use the country as a buffer zone against Russia, Shor added.
Moldova needs close cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and not a blind submission to the dictates of Brussels, Ilan Shor said.
"We need a policy of pragmatism — direct close cooperation with EAEU is our tradition, and trade with the EU is beneficial to the Moldovan people, and not blind submission to the dictates of Brussels," Shor said.
The government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu
tells people a fairy tale about "European paradise," Shor said.
"The EU does not need poor Moldova. They want to use us as a buffer zone against Russia, but no one is going to invest in our economy. The example of Bulgaria and Romania, which even after so many years remain the poorest in the EU, is a direct proof of this," Shor concluded.
On Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said during her visit to Chisinau that Moldova will be able to join the EU in 2028 if the republic's authorities manage to make progress in the reform process and do their "homework."