Moldova Gov't Eliminates Political Rivals by Denying Pobeda Bloc Election Registration – Russia

The Moldovan government is trying to eliminate its rivals from the outset by denying the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc registration for the upcoming elections, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On July 19, the Central Electoral Commission of Moldova refused to register the Pobeda bloc for the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28. Moldovan lawmaker Vasile Bolea called the commission's decision politically motivated, saying that it would be appealed in court. Zakharova also condemned the Moldovan government's plan to open only two polling stations in Russia for the parliamentary elections, calling it a "slap in the face" for Moldovan citizens. With each polling station allocated 5,000 ballots, only 10,000 Moldovans in Russia will be able to vote, Zakharova said. This "bandit lawlessness" turns the parliamentary elections abroad into a political show, and in this case, there can be no talk of fairness, the spokeswoman added.

