Moldova Gov't Eliminates Political Rivals by Denying Pobeda Bloc Election Registration – Russia
The Moldovan government is trying to eliminate its rivals from the outset by denying the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc registration for the upcoming elections, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
On July 19, the Central Electoral Commission of Moldova refused to register the Pobeda bloc for the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28. Moldovan lawmaker Vasile Bolea called the commission's decision politically motivated, saying that it would be appealed in court. Zakharova also condemned the Moldovan government's plan to open only two polling stations in Russia for the parliamentary elections, calling it a "slap in the face" for Moldovan citizens. With each polling station allocated 5,000 ballots, only 10,000 Moldovans in Russia will be able to vote, Zakharova said. This "bandit lawlessness" turns the parliamentary elections abroad into a political show, and in this case, there can be no talk of fairness, the spokeswoman added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moldovan government is trying to eliminate its rivals from the outset by denying the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc registration for the upcoming elections, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
On July 19, the Central Electoral Commission of Moldova refused to register the Pobeda bloc for the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28. Moldovan lawmaker Vasile Bolea called the commission's decision politically motivated, saying that it would be appealed in court.
"This step has been called a political beating and dragging of rivals in Moldova itself. The Chisinau regime is so confident in its victory that it aims to eliminate rivals right from the start," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that these actions resemble the "Romanian scenario," in which alternative forces are banned or canceled.
Zakharova also condemned the Moldovan government's plan to open only two polling stations in Russia for the parliamentary elections, calling it a "slap in the face" for Moldovan citizens.
"For 250,000 Moldovans in Italy, authorities plan to open 73 polling stations, but for 350,000 Moldovans in Russia, with 100,000 more people, just two stations. This is a slap in the face to Moldovan citizens," the spokeswoman said.
With each polling station allocated 5,000 ballots, only 10,000 Moldovans in Russia will be able to vote, Zakharova said. This "bandit lawlessness" turns the parliamentary elections abroad into a political show, and in this case, there can be no talk of fairness, the spokeswoman added.