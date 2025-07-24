https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/moldovan-opposition-leader-says-sale-of-giurgiulesti-port-betrayal-of-national-interests-1122484282.html
Moldovan Opposition Leader Says Sale of Giurgiulesti Port 'Betrayal of National Interests'
The leader of the opposition Future of Moldova party and former prime minister, Vasile Tarlev, condemned on Thursday the sale of the country's only seaport, Giurgiulesti, to a Romanian company as a "betrayal of national interests."
In April, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) launched the process of selling the Giurgiulesti port operator in coordination with the Moldovan government. On July 11, the country's investment council issued preliminary approval to the application of the Romanian Sea Ports Authority from Constanta to invest in the port of Giurgiulesti. The application envisages the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Danube Logistics, a private company 100% owned by the EBRD, which is the general investor and operator of the Giurgiulesti International Port.
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The leader of the opposition Future of Moldova party and former prime minister, Vasile Tarlev, condemned on Thursday the sale of the country's only seaport, Giurgiulesti, to a Romanian company as a "betrayal of national interests."
In April, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) launched the process of selling the Giurgiulesti port operator in coordination with the Moldovan government. On July 11, the country's investment council issued preliminary approval to the application of the Romanian Sea Ports Authority from Constanta to invest in the port of Giurgiulesti. The application envisages the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Danube Logistics, a private company 100% owned by the EBRD, which is the general investor and operator of the Giurgiulesti International Port.
"We strongly disagree that the government has decided to hand over the only seaport in Moldova, Giurgiulesti, to a foreign company. We consider this decision a betrayal of the national interests of the Moldovan people," Tarlev wrote on Telegram.
The port of Giurgiulesti is one of Moldova's few state-owned critical infrastructure facilities, the former prime minister noted.
"This is especially painful for us both, [former Moldovan President] Vladimir Nikolayevic [Voronin] and me, because we initiated, built and created this very important and necessary tool for the state structure of Moldova. Having come to power, we will return the port of Giurgiulesti to the state and reignite the former glory of the Moldovan Railways and the Chisinau International Airport," Tarlev added.
The Port of Giurgiulesti is located on the banks of the Prut and Danube rivers, about 82.6 miles from the Black Sea. The terminal was set up in 2006 after Ukraine transferred 1,410 feet of the Danube and Prut banks to Moldova. In 2021, the EBRD bought 100% of the capital of Danube Logistics, the port's operator.
The Moldovan authorities announced a large-scale project in Giurgiulesti, including the construction of a new grain storage facility with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes, a new berth, an unloading station and warehouses. Chisinau plans to put the renovated port in operation by 2028.