Navy's Submarine Forces Play Key Role in Ensuring Russia's Sovereignty - Putin
The Russian Navy's submarine forces play a key role in ensuring the country's sovereignty and security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
At the same time, increasing combat capabilities of the Russian Navy is one of the priorities, which is given utmost importance, the president added.
nuclear triad, nuclear submarines, nukes, russian nuclear submarines
15:01 GMT 24.07.2025
SEVERODVINSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian Navy's submarine forces play a key role in ensuring the country's sovereignty and security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The submarine forces of the Russian Navy play a key role in ensuring the sovereignty and security of Russia, protecting its interests. And they make a significant contribution to regional and global stability, to maintaining strategic balance," Putin said at a meeting on the strategy for developing the submarine forces of the Russian Navy.
At the same time, increasing combat capabilities of the Russian Navy is one of the priorities, which is given utmost importance, the president added.
"The last thing I would like to discuss is the promising developments in the field of underwater marine, multifunctional, robotic complexes. It is obvious that this environment will largely determine the future of the Navy. Therefore, the most important task is to ensure our primacy in this area," Putin also said.
