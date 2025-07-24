https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/syria-saudi-arabia-to-sign-agreements-worth-6bln-1122480844.html

Syria, Saudi Arabia to Sign Agreements Worth $6Bln

Damascus and Riyadh have agreed to sign more than 40 agreements worth $6 billion that will affect all industries, Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said.

"Forty-four agreements worth $6 billion will be signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," al-Mustafa said on Wednesday at a press conference dedicated to the Syrian-Saudi investment forum in Damascus. The minister added that the new agreements will contribute to the creation of more than 50,000 new jobs throughout Syria. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the leader of the armed opposition, was declared transitional president in January. A new Syrian cabinet was formed in March.

