https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/syria-saudi-arabia-to-sign-agreements-worth-6bln-1122480844.html
Syria, Saudi Arabia to Sign Agreements Worth $6Bln
Syria, Saudi Arabia to Sign Agreements Worth $6Bln
Sputnik International
Damascus and Riyadh have agreed to sign more than 40 agreements worth $6 billion that will affect all industries, Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said.
2025-07-24T05:27+0000
2025-07-24T05:27+0000
2025-07-24T05:27+0000
world
syria
damascus
saudi arabia
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122480687_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4952131a9da3824fbc8af76bb2ae0b65.jpg
"Forty-four agreements worth $6 billion will be signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," al-Mustafa said on Wednesday at a press conference dedicated to the Syrian-Saudi investment forum in Damascus. The minister added that the new agreements will contribute to the creation of more than 50,000 new jobs throughout Syria. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the leader of the armed opposition, was declared transitional president in January. A new Syrian cabinet was formed in March.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/israel-and-us-seek-to-tear-syria-apart--turkish-political-analysts-1122469085.html
syria
damascus
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122480687_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aaa418e12715f1c6a511661dcba9c387.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
damascus and riyadh have agreed to sign more than 40 agreements worth $6 billion that will affect all industries, syrian information minister hamza al-mustafa said.
damascus and riyadh have agreed to sign more than 40 agreements worth $6 billion that will affect all industries, syrian information minister hamza al-mustafa said.
Syria, Saudi Arabia to Sign Agreements Worth $6Bln
Damascus and Riyadh have agreed to sign more than 40 agreements worth $6 billion that will affect all industries, Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said.
"Forty-four agreements worth $6 billion will be signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," al-Mustafa said on Wednesday at a press conference dedicated to the Syrian-Saudi investment forum in Damascus.
The minister added that the new agreements will contribute to the creation of more than 50,000 new jobs throughout Syria.
"We are working to attract private investment in the energy sector and discussed with a group of Saudi investors issues of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and areas where the media and communications industries intersect," al-Mustafa noted.
Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the leader of the armed opposition, was declared transitional president in January. A new Syrian cabinet was formed in March.