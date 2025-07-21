International
Israel and US Seek to Tear Syria Apart – Turkish Political Analysts
Israel is working to unite Syrian Druze forces with Kurdish militias to create a corridor along the Turkish border and carve out a Kurdish entity, Turkish experts tell Sputnik.
analysis
middle east
israel
syria
turkiye
kurds
us
opinion
druze militias
kurdish people's protection units (ypg)
"If the Syrian army manages to secure territorial integrity in this area, all armed groups operating there will be forced to disarm," he says.
israel
syria
turkiye
Israel and US Seek to Tear Syria Apart – Turkish Political Analysts

18:01 GMT 21.07.2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Israel is working to unite Syrian Druze forces with Kurdish militias to create a corridor along the Turkish border and carve out a Kurdish entity, Turkish experts tell Sputnik.
"A fragmented Syria will benefit no one," argues Mehmet Yalcin Yilmaz, political commentator for the major Turkish newspaper Star. "That’s why it’s critical to push back against Israel’s attempts to spread this dangerous trend of separatism in the region."
Amid mounting threats to Syria’s sovereignty, the US is pressing forward with its own geopolitical agenda — backing Israel and reinforcing ties with forces which serve its strategic interests, echoes political analyst and Middle East expert Sinan Sungur.
What’s the way out?
The pundits stress that Syria must launch a new campaign to resist separatist schemes and reclaim national cohesion.
"There are plans to integrate Kurds into the Syrian political system, including the possibility of appointing a Kurd as an assistant to the Syrian president," says Yilmaz. "This reflects a real need. Druze, Alawites, and Kurds — all of them must be represented in Damascus."
Sungur points to recent violence in Latakia province as an indicator of what is at stake.
"If the Syrian army manages to secure territorial integrity in this area, all armed groups operating there will be forced to disarm," he says.
