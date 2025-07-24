Tariff Talks Between South Korea, US Postponed

International
High-level talks between South Korea and the United States scheduled for Friday have been postponed at the request of the American side due to sudden changes in the schedule of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean Ministry of Finance.
The parties were expected to hold talks in Washington in the 2+2 format with the participation of South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and their American counterparts - Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Koo canceled his flight to the US, the report said, adding that Yeo and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who have already arrived in Washington, continue consultations with US representatives. On July 1, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 25% tariff on imports from South Korea and Japan starting August 1.
High-level talks between South Korea and the United States scheduled for Friday have been postponed at the request of the American side due to sudden changes in the schedule of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean Ministry of Finance.
The parties were expected to hold talks in Washington in the 2+2 format with the participation of South Korean Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and their American counterparts - Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
"The US has proposed holding talks in the near future, and South Korea and the US will set a new date for talks at the earliest date possible," ministry spokesperson Kang Young-kyu was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Koo canceled his flight to the US, the report said, adding that Yeo and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who have already arrived in Washington, continue consultations with US representatives.
On July 1, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 25% tariff on imports from South Korea and Japan starting August 1.
Заголовок открываемого материала