US Mulls Relocating Around 4,500 Troops From South Korea - Reports
US Mulls Relocating Around 4,500 Troops From South Korea - Reports
The United States is considering pulling out thousands of its troops from South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing defense officials familiar with the discussions.
The Department of Defense is working on a plan to withdraw around 4,500 US troops from South Korea and relocate them to other places in the Indo-Pacific region, including to the island of Guam, the officials familiar with the matter said. Top US commanders have warned against the move, arguing it could weaken America’s ability to deter Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow. With 28,500 troops currently stationed in South Korea, any drawdown would likely rattle US allies across the region, the report said.
south korea, us troops, american forces, us forces, amercan base, military base, us hegemony, korean peninsula, us domination, deter north korea

US Mulls Relocating Around 4,500 Troops From South Korea - Reports

04:36 GMT 23.05.2025
US Army soldiers take part in a parade during the 75th South Korea Armed Forces Day ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is considering pulling out thousands of its troops from South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing defense officials familiar with the discussions.
The Department of Defense is working on a plan to withdraw around 4,500 US troops from South Korea and relocate them to other places in the Indo-Pacific region, including to the island of Guam, the officials familiar with the matter said.
Top US commanders have warned against the move, arguing it could weaken America’s ability to deter Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow. With 28,500 troops currently stationed in South Korea, any drawdown would likely rattle US allies across the region, the report said.
