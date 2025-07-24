https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/we-love-our-land-palestinians-resist-israels-attempts-to-expel-them-from-gaza-1122486155.html

'We Love Our Land': Palestinians Resist Israel's Attempts to Expel Them From Gaza

'We Love Our Land': Palestinians Resist Israel's Attempts to Expel Them From Gaza

Sputnik International

The Palestinian residents of Gaza will not accept any plans to expel them from the Gaza Strip, says Shehdeh Abu Rook, mayor of the town of Khuza’a that was completely obliterated by the Israeli military.

2025-07-24T15:09+0000

2025-07-24T15:09+0000

2025-07-24T15:09+0000

world

israel

palestinians

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122485999_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1d86344a776a1b368897d39be762a154.jpg

“For us to leave our land, leave Gaza, and go to other countries? No, this is impossible! We are ready to die, but we will not leave, not even to Egypt.”Israel simply wants to expel Palestinians from Gaza in order to seize the land and build Israeli settlements there, says displaced Palestinian Gaza resident Yasser Adwan.The people of Gaza will never agree to it and will not participate in these schemes, adds another displaced Palestinian, Miral Hassan.“The people of Gaza do not abandon their land, we love our homes, we love our land. The people have already gone through something like this, and if they have to go through it again, they will endure.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/brics-leaders-consider-gaza-strip-inseparable-part-of-palestinian-territory-1122404380.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

‘We love our land’: Palestinians resist Israel’s attempts to expel them from Gaza Sputnik International ‘We love our land’: Palestinians resist Israel’s attempts to expel them from Gaza 2025-07-24T15:09+0000 true PT2M13S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza strip population, gaza strip palestinians, gaza strip human rights