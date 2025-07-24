https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/we-love-our-land-palestinians-resist-israels-attempts-to-expel-them-from-gaza-1122486155.html
'We Love Our Land': Palestinians Resist Israel's Attempts to Expel Them From Gaza
The Palestinian residents of Gaza will not accept any plans to expel them from the Gaza Strip, says Shehdeh Abu Rook, mayor of the town of Khuza’a that was completely obliterated by the Israeli military.
"For us to leave our land, leave Gaza, and go to other countries? No, this is impossible! We are ready to die, but we will not leave, not even to Egypt."Israel simply wants to expel Palestinians from Gaza in order to seize the land and build Israeli settlements there, says displaced Palestinian Gaza resident Yasser Adwan.The people of Gaza will never agree to it and will not participate in these schemes, adds another displaced Palestinian, Miral Hassan."The people of Gaza do not abandon their land, we love our homes, we love our land. The people have already gone through something like this, and if they have to go through it again, they will endure."
The Palestinian residents of Gaza will not accept any plans to expel them from the Gaza Strip, says Shehdeh Abu Rook, mayor of the town of Khuza’a that was completely obliterated by the Israeli military.
“For us to leave our land, leave Gaza, and go to other countries? No, this is impossible! We are ready to die, but we will not leave, not even to Egypt.”
Israel simply wants to expel Palestinians from Gaza in order to seize the land and build Israeli settlements there, says displaced Palestinian Gaza resident Yasser Adwan.
“The goal is clear: to gather a large number of people in Rafah to facilitate their forced relocation outside of Gaza.”
The people of Gaza will never agree to it and will not participate in these schemes, adds another displaced Palestinian, Miral Hassan.
“The people of Gaza do not abandon their land, we love our homes, we love our land. The people have already gone through something like this, and if they have to go through it again, they will endure.”