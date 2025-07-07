International
BRICS Leaders Consider Gaza Strip Inseparable Part of Palestinian Territory
The BRICS leaders consider the Gaza Strip an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory, which should be governed alongside the West Bank by the Palestinian Authority, according to a declaration of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.
2025-07-07T06:48+0000
2025-07-07T07:07+0000
"We recall that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. We underline, in this regard, the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority," the document read. The 17th BRICS summit is taking place in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, Israel launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The hostilities, which were interrupted by brief ceasefires, have claimed the lives of over 57,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and have spread to Lebanon and Yemen.
BRICS Leaders Consider Gaza Strip Inseparable Part of Palestinian Territory

06:48 GMT 07.07.2025 (Updated: 07:07 GMT 07.07.2025)
Family photo at BRICS Summit in Rio, July 6, 2025
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - The BRICS leaders consider the Gaza Strip an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory, which should be governed alongside the West Bank by the Palestinian Authority, according to a declaration of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.
"We recall that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. We underline, in this regard, the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority," the document read.
The 17th BRICS summit is taking place in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.
In response, Israel launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The hostilities, which were interrupted by brief ceasefires, have claimed the lives of over 57,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and have spread to Lebanon and Yemen.
