EU Faces Income, Consumption Reduction Per Capita First Time Since 2022
The European Union experienced a simultaneous reduction in income and consumption per capita in the first quarter of the year for the first time since 2022, according to Sputnik's analysis of data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).
economy
european union (eu)
cost of living
inflation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union experienced a simultaneous reduction in income and consumption per capita in the first quarter of the year for the first time since 2022, according to Sputnik's analysis of data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).
Real household consumption per capita in the EU decreased
by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, following an increase of 0.4% in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, real household incomes per capita dropped by 0.2%, following a 0.3% increase in the fourth quarter of 2024.
These figures typically drop simultaneously during difficult economic periods. The last time the EU faced such a crisis was in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, and also in the fourth quarter of 2022.
One reason for this is the population's desire to save more. The EU's savings rate increased by 0.2 percentage points in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, although it had been declining for two consecutive quarters before that.
Among the member states for which data were published, the household savings rate increased in seven countries, with the strongest growth in Hungary (by 1.6 percentage points), followed by Belgium and the Netherlands (an increase of 0.7 percentage points each). Eight countries recorded a decline, with the most serious declines in Greece and Portugal by 3.6 and 3 percentage points, respectively.