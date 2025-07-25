International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/eu-faces-income-consumption-reduction-per-capita-first-time-since-2022-1122492454.html
EU Faces Income, Consumption Reduction Per Capita First Time Since 2022
EU Faces Income, Consumption Reduction Per Capita First Time Since 2022
Sputnik International
The European Union experienced a simultaneous reduction in income and consumption per capita in the first quarter of the year for the first time since 2022, according to Sputnik's analysis of data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).
2025-07-25T17:40+0000
2025-07-25T17:40+0000
economy
european union (eu)
cost of living
inflation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103848388_0:0:2917:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_38f918a167fe9a1bc8d7eb90da75d25f.jpg
Real household consumption per capita in the EU decreased by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, following an increase of 0.4% in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, real household incomes per capita dropped by 0.2%, following a 0.3% increase in the fourth quarter of 2024. These figures typically drop simultaneously during difficult economic periods. The last time the EU faced such a crisis was in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, and also in the fourth quarter of 2022. One reason for this is the population's desire to save more. The EU's savings rate increased by 0.2 percentage points in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, although it had been declining for two consecutive quarters before that. Among the member states for which data were published, the household savings rate increased in seven countries, with the strongest growth in Hungary (by 1.6 percentage points), followed by Belgium and the Netherlands (an increase of 0.7 percentage points each). Eight countries recorded a decline, with the most serious declines in Greece and Portugal by 3.6 and 3 percentage points, respectively.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/bearing-the-burden-how-eus-move-to-scrap-russian-energy-backfired-1121160814.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103848388_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aacacebf3ab3e0e2913eee563c88b314.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu economy, european economy in crisis, crisis economic eu, cost of living crisis eu, eu inflation
eu economy, european economy in crisis, crisis economic eu, cost of living crisis eu, eu inflation

EU Faces Income, Consumption Reduction Per Capita First Time Since 2022

17:40 GMT 25.07.2025
© AP Photo / Jeremias Gonzalez / Protesters hold a banner that reads "who sows misery reaps anger" during a demonstration in Nantes, western FranceProtesters hold a banner that reads "who sows misery reaps anger" during a demonstration in Nantes, western France
Protesters hold a banner that reads who sows misery reaps anger during a demonstration in Nantes, western France - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2025
© AP Photo / Jeremias Gonzalez / Protesters hold a banner that reads "who sows misery reaps anger" during a demonstration in Nantes, western France
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union experienced a simultaneous reduction in income and consumption per capita in the first quarter of the year for the first time since 2022, according to Sputnik's analysis of data from the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).
Real household consumption per capita in the EU decreased by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, following an increase of 0.4% in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, real household incomes per capita dropped by 0.2%, following a 0.3% increase in the fourth quarter of 2024.
These figures typically drop simultaneously during difficult economic periods. The last time the EU faced such a crisis was in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, and also in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Demonstrators burn fake money to protest against a new economic stimulus plan of the government in front of chancellery in Berlin on Monday, Jan.12, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2024
Energy Crisis in Europe
Bearing the Burden: How EU’s Move to Scrap Russian Energy Backfired
13 December 2024, 13:48 GMT
One reason for this is the population's desire to save more. The EU's savings rate increased by 0.2 percentage points in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, although it had been declining for two consecutive quarters before that.
Among the member states for which data were published, the household savings rate increased in seven countries, with the strongest growth in Hungary (by 1.6 percentage points), followed by Belgium and the Netherlands (an increase of 0.7 percentage points each). Eight countries recorded a decline, with the most serious declines in Greece and Portugal by 3.6 and 3 percentage points, respectively.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала