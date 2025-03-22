https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/zelenskys-sudzha-energy-infrastructure-terrorism-is-attack-on-europe-slovak-security-analyst-1121667961.html
Zelensky’s Sudzha Energy Infrastructure ‘Terrorism’ Is Attack on Europe: Slovak Security Analyst
The Sudzha Gas Measuring Station, a key component of the Brotherhood pipeline pumping Siberian gas to Europe, has been damaged in a massive explosion, days after Presidents Putin and Trump agreed on a halt in attacks on energy infrastructure. Sputnik asked a veteran security affairs expert how the attack will impact regional energy security.
“This is a tragic, tragic black comedy from the Ukrainian side to organize some kind of attack [on] the Sudhza gas pipeline,” Slovak Brig. Gen. (ret.) and ex-military attaché Jozef Viktorin told Sputnik, commenting on the March 20 incident.Following the March 20 attack, which mirrors previous Ukrainian and NATO sabotage operations targeting Russian pipeline infrastructure like the Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia in Kharkov Region and Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea, it's unclear when or if the pumping station can be restored to working conditions.In this regard, “Ukraine will not dictate [the] steps for negotiations of Russia and Europe,” and it's best for the Europeans to remember that, no matter their current attitudes, the observer summed up.
The Sudzha Gas Measuring Station, part of the Brotherhood pipeline supplying Siberian gas to Europe, was damaged in an explosion, just two days after a halt in attacks on energy infrastructure was agreed under US mediation. Sputnik asked a veteran security affairs expert how the attack will impact regional energy security.
“This is a tragic, tragic black comedy from the Ukrainian side to organize some kind of attack [on] the Sudhza gas pipeline
,” Slovak Brig. Gen. (ret.) and ex-military attaché Jozef Viktorin told Sputnik, commenting on the March 20 incident
.
“For me, it’s not really part of [the broader] military conflict. This is some kind of terrorist activity from the Ukrainian side,” Viktorin said, emphasizing that the consequences of the attack “will be a big problem” not only for Slovakia, but all of Europe, in terms of energy security.
Before the conflict began in 2022, Sudzha, a natural gas exchange feeder in the Brotherhood network, was able to help pump up to 32 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet) per year of natural gas to Eastern and Western Europe. Deliveries slowed after fighting began, and halted completely in December 2024 after Ukraine refused to renew the contract.
Following the March 20 attack, which mirrors previous Ukrainian and NATO sabotage operations targeting Russian pipeline infrastructure like
the Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia in Kharkov Region and
Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea, it's unclear when or if the pumping station can be restored to working conditions.
“This is about Europe. Europe and European leaders have to understand that it’s only a question of time when to start to negotiate with Russia,” Viktorin emphasized. “They will have to talk because the question of dialog between the two sides is so important for the future.”
In this regard, “Ukraine will not dictate [the] steps for negotiations of Russia and Europe,” and it's best for the Europeans to remember that, no matter their current attitudes, the observer summed up.