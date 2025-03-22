https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/zelenskys-sudzha-energy-infrastructure-terrorism-is-attack-on-europe-slovak-security-analyst-1121667961.html

Zelensky’s Sudzha Energy Infrastructure ‘Terrorism’ Is Attack on Europe: Slovak Security Analyst

Zelensky’s Sudzha Energy Infrastructure ‘Terrorism’ Is Attack on Europe: Slovak Security Analyst

Sputnik International

The Sudzha Gas Measuring Station, a key component of the Brotherhood pipeline pumping Siberian gas to Europe, has been damaged in a massive explosion, days after Presidents Putin and Trump agreed on a halt in attacks on energy infrastructure. Sputnik asked a veteran security affairs expert how the attack will impact regional energy security.

2025-03-22T11:02+0000

2025-03-22T11:02+0000

2025-03-22T11:02+0000

energy crisis in europe

ukraine

russia

slovakia

kursk

natural gas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/16/1121667805_142:0:1280:640_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee48bdc55bc7cfc74115c777d35a398.png

“This is a tragic, tragic black comedy from the Ukrainian side to organize some kind of attack [on] the Sudhza gas pipeline,” Slovak Brig. Gen. (ret.) and ex-military attaché Jozef Viktorin told Sputnik, commenting on the March 20 incident.Following the March 20 attack, which mirrors previous Ukrainian and NATO sabotage operations targeting Russian pipeline infrastructure like the Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia in Kharkov Region and Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea, it's unclear when or if the pumping station can be restored to working conditions.In this regard, “Ukraine will not dictate [the] steps for negotiations of Russia and Europe,” and it's best for the Europeans to remember that, no matter their current attitudes, the observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/sudzha-strike-zelensky-slaps-trump-in-the-face-by-subverting-ceasefire-deal-1121663106.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/sudzha-gas-pumping-station-attack-european-provocation-or-ukraines-resistance-to-peace---1121666882.html

ukraine

russia

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

who attacked sudzha pumping station, where is sudzha pumping station, how much gas can sudhza pumping station pump, is sudhza pumping station operational