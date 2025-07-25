https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/france-to-officially-recognize-palestine-in-september---macron-1122487937.html
France will officially recognize the state of Palestine at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
03:21 GMT 25.07.2025 (Updated: 04:01 GMT 25.07.2025)
"I have decided that France, true to its historical commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, will recognize the State of Palestine. I will make this solemn declaration at the United Nations General Assembly in September," Macron said on X.
He added that "the urgent need today is to end the war in Gaza and provide assistance to the civilian population."
In response, Benjamin Netanyahu's office writes, "Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became."
US State Secretary Marco Rubio has said that the United States strongly rejects French President Emmanuel Macron’s "reckless" decision to recognize the state of Palestine.
"The United States strongly rejects Emmanuel Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN general assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th," Rubio said on X on Thursday.
The state of Palestine is recognized by 147 countries, the US is not among them. In 2024, Washington vetoed Palestine's full membership in the United Nations. Since 2024, Palestine has been recognized by ten states, including Ireland, Norway, Spain, and Armenia.