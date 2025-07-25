https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/hamas-welcomes-frances-intention-to-recognize-palestine-in-september-1122488887.html
Hamas Welcomes France's Intention to Recognize Palestine in September
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas has hailed the statement by French President Emmanuel Macron about his country's intention to recognize the state of Palestine in September.
On Thursday, Macron said that France would officially recognize the state of Palestine at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September.
"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of his country's intention to recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly session in September, and consider it a positive step in the right direction to achieve justice for our oppressed Palestinian people and support their legitimate right to self-determination and establish their independent Palestinian state on all occupied lands with Jerusalem as its capital," the movement said in a statement on Thursday.
At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron’s decision to recognize Palestine.
"We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre. Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel," Netanyahu said on X.
The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called Macron's decision a disgrace and said that Israel will not allow the creation of the Palestinian state.