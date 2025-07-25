https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/rossiya-segodnya-and-xinhua-open-the-sco-expert-forum-1122489913.html
Rossiya Segodnya and Xinhua Open the SCO Expert Forum
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency held the SCO Expert Forum in Zhengzhou, China. The event brought together heads of major think tanks and members of the academia from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states and dialogue partner countries.
Speakers at the forum included Alexander Lukin, Chairman of the Council of the Russian National Center for SCO Studies, Scientific Director of the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia, Liang Zhenpeng, Deputy Director of the Uzbekistan Center of Lanzhou University, China, Rajendra Singh Yadav, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies & Simulation at the United Service Institution of India, India, Zhumabek Sarabekov, Acting Director of the Institute of World Economy and Politics (IWEP) at the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan, Zhang Ting, Director of the Eurasian Institute of China Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, China, Kubatbek Rakhimov, Executive Director of Applikata – Center for Strategic Solutions Public Foundation, Kyrgyzstan, Kabuljon Sabirov, Director of the Center for Public Diplomacy of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan , Naing Swe Oo, Founder and Executive Director of ThayNinGa Institute for Strategic Studies, Myanmar, Kin Phea, Director General of International Relations Institute of Cambodia, Cambodia, Nastassia Kisialevich, Chair of the Council of Young Scientists under the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Belarus, Belarus, as well as experts from the leading think tanks and educational institutions of the UAE, Türkiye, and Iran.In her opening remarks, Vice-President of the Xinhua News Agency Xi Yanchun said that she was certain that "think tanks can serve as thought leaders and have the capability to contribute to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's development by spreading and promoting the so-called SCO spirit and demonstrating the organization's responsible attitude and good will." She went on to reaffirm Xinhua's commitment to "reinforcing academic cooperation, facilitating information exchange and working together with think tanks from all the countries to reinforce the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's global standing."
Speakers at the forum included Alexander Lukin, Chairman of the Council of the Russian National Center for SCO Studies, Scientific Director of the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia, Liang Zhenpeng, Deputy Director of the Uzbekistan Center of Lanzhou University, China, Rajendra Singh Yadav, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies & Simulation at the United Service Institution of India, India, Zhumabek Sarabekov, Acting Director of the Institute of World Economy and Politics (IWEP) at the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan, Zhang Ting, Director of the Eurasian Institute of China Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, China, Kubatbek Rakhimov, Executive Director of Applikata – Center for Strategic Solutions Public Foundation, Kyrgyzstan, Kabuljon Sabirov, Director of the Center for Public Diplomacy of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan , Naing Swe Oo, Founder and Executive Director of ThayNinGa Institute for Strategic Studies, Myanmar, Kin Phea, Director General of International Relations Institute of Cambodia, Cambodia, Nastassia Kisialevich, Chair of the Council of Young Scientists under the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Belarus, Belarus, as well as experts from the leading think tanks and educational institutions of the UAE, Türkiye, and Iran.
In her opening remarks, Vice-President of the Xinhua News Agency Xi Yanchun said that she was certain that “think tanks can serve as thought leaders and have the capability to contribute to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s development by spreading and promoting the so-called SCO spirit and demonstrating the organization’s responsible attitude and good will.” She went on to reaffirm Xinhua’s commitment to “reinforcing academic cooperation, facilitating information exchange and working together with think tanks from all the countries to reinforce the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s global standing.”
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gornostayev said: “The Shanghai Cooperation Organization can be viewed as one of the main pillars in today’s system of international relations and leverages immense political, economic, informational and cultural influence. At this juncture, it is instrumental that SCO countries step up their combined efforts to promote security, stability and sustainable development across the Eurasian space. Today, we have the honor and privilege to inaugurate the SCO Expert Forum together with our partners from the Xinhua News Agency. This platform enables experts to discuss a wide range of matters.”
During the forum, participants discussed the SCO’s role in the changing world and the key challenges for the system of international relations, as well as matters dealing with regional security, informational sovereignty, promoting economic cooperation and strengthening humanitarian ties within the SCO space.
The SCO Expert Forum was held with the support of Xinhua Institute as part of the SCO Media and Think Tank Summit, whose packed agenda included sessions on various topics, bilateral meetings and a plenary session attended by senior executives from the region’s major media and research institutions.
