Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin

In his report to President Vladimir Putin, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valery Gerasimov, provided updates on the ongoing Special Military Operation (SMO).

2025-12-11T14:45+0000

Russian forces have taken control of the city of Seversk, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.The Russian forces have liberated of Kucherovka and Kurilovka settlements, Gerasimov added.Russia's control of the city of Seversk was made possible thanks to the coordinated work of unit commanders and headquarters at all levels, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.The Ukrainian armed forces hoped that when Russia took control of Seversk, it would get bogged down in this direction, but it did not work out, Putin said.Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that the main efforts of Battlegroup Sever are focused on expanding the security zone in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkov regions in Ukraine.As many as 45% of buildings in Konstantinovka are under the control of the Russian armed forces, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.Street fighting continues during the liberation of Gulyai Pole in the Zaporozhye region, Gerasimov added.In the zone of Russia's Battlegroup Sever, the main efforts are focused on deepening the security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions, Valery Gerasimov said.The Russian armed forces are acting in accordance with the plan of special military operation, Gerasimov said, adding that Russia's Battlegroup Zapad continues fighting on the left bank of the Oskol River.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok is developing an offensive in the south of the Dnepropetrovsk region, Valery Gerasimov added."Battlegroup Vostok, having crossed the Gaichur River, are advancing in several areas in the south of Dnepropetrovsk region and in the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region," Gerasimov said.

