International
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/russian-forces-liberate-seversk---general-staff-chief-reports-to-putin-1123277816.html
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
Sputnik International
In his report to President Vladimir Putin, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valery Gerasimov, provided updates on the ongoing Special Military Operation (SMO).
2025-12-11T14:45+0000
2025-12-11T15:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
valery gerasimov
vladimir putin
russia
kharkov
general staff
russian armed forces
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e549f8e5cf5d1eed3c50bf89b8bfb739.jpg
Russian forces have taken control of the city of Seversk, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.The Russian forces have liberated of Kucherovka and Kurilovka settlements, Gerasimov added.Russia's control of the city of Seversk was made possible thanks to the coordinated work of unit commanders and headquarters at all levels, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.The Ukrainian armed forces hoped that when Russia took control of Seversk, it would get bogged down in this direction, but it did not work out, Putin said.Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that the main efforts of Battlegroup Sever are focused on expanding the security zone in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkov regions in Ukraine.As many as 45% of buildings in Konstantinovka are under the control of the Russian armed forces, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.Street fighting continues during the liberation of Gulyai Pole in the Zaporozhye region, Gerasimov added.In the zone of Russia's Battlegroup Sever, the main efforts are focused on deepening the security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions, Valery Gerasimov said.The Russian armed forces are acting in accordance with the plan of special military operation, Gerasimov said, adding that Russia's Battlegroup Zapad continues fighting on the left bank of the Oskol River.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok is developing an offensive in the south of the Dnepropetrovsk region, Valery Gerasimov added."Battlegroup Vostok, having crossed the Gaichur River, are advancing in several areas in the south of Dnepropetrovsk region and in the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region," Gerasimov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russian-forces-take-control-of-bezymyannoye-settlement-in-dpr-1123238038.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
seversk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef668028661683c7e766b9dc306508e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces liberate seversk, russian armed forces, president vladimir putin, special military operation
russian forces liberate seversk, russian armed forces, president vladimir putin, special military operation

Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin

14:45 GMT 11.12.2025 (Updated: 15:21 GMT 11.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
In his report to President Vladimir Putin, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valery Gerasimov, provided updates on the ongoing Special Military Operation (SMO).
Russian forces have taken control of the city of Seversk, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.
The Russian forces have liberated of Kucherovka and Kurilovka settlements, Gerasimov added.
Russia's control of the city of Seversk was made possible thanks to the coordinated work of unit commanders and headquarters at all levels, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"I would like to note that this was, of course, made possible solely by the coordinated work of unit commanders, formation commanders, and headquarters at all levels, which ensured the meticulous planning of this work, all combat operations, and the resolution of issues of cooperation and comprehensive support," Putin said.
The Ukrainian armed forces hoped that when Russia took control of Seversk, it would get bogged down in this direction, but it did not work out, Putin said.
Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that the main efforts of Battlegroup Sever are focused on expanding the security zone in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkov regions in Ukraine.
As many as 45% of buildings in Konstantinovka are under the control of the Russian armed forces, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.
"The assault units of Battlegroup Yug are advancing with battles in the city of Konstantinovka, a total of 45% of the buildings in this settlement are under our control," Gerasimov told Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The liberation of Seversk, located in the northwestern part of Donetsk People's Republic and a gateway to Kramatorsk, practically means the completion of the offensive operation to free Donbass.

Street fighting continues during the liberation of Gulyai Pole in the Zaporozhye region, Gerasimov added.
In the zone of Russia's Battlegroup Sever, the main efforts are focused on deepening the security zone in the Sumy and Kharkov regions, Valery Gerasimov said.
"In the area of ​​responsibility of Battlegroup Sever, the main efforts are focused on increasing the depth of the security zone in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkov regions of Ukraine," Gerasimov said.
The Russian armed forces are acting in accordance with the plan of special military operation, Gerasimov said, adding that Russia's Battlegroup Zapad continues fighting on the left bank of the Oskol River.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok is developing an offensive in the south of the Dnepropetrovsk region, Valery Gerasimov added.
"Battlegroup Vostok, having crossed the Gaichur River, are advancing in several areas in the south of Dnepropetrovsk region and in the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region," Gerasimov said.
Russian serviceman fires an AK assault rifle - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Bezymyannoye Settlement in DPR
5 December, 10:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала