Russia-Ukraine Meeting Should Put End To Settlement And Record Results Of Work At Expert Level
Russia-Ukraine Meeting Should Put End To Settlement And Record Results Of Work At Expert Level
The third round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine took place on Wednesday at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul and lasted about an hour.
A Russia-Ukraine high-level meeting should conclude the settlement process and finalize the results of expert-level work, stated Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. At the moment, Moscow and Kiev's approaches are diametrically opposed, and it is unlikely they can be reconciled overnight, he emphasized.The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul on Wednesday. The talks were held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of the delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting. Among other things, the issue of returning civilians taken by Ukrainian troops during the attack on Russia's Kursk Region was discussed, Medinsky said following the negotiations.
A Russia-Ukraine high-level meeting should conclude the settlement process and finalize the results of expert-level work, stated Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
At the moment, Moscow and Kiev's approaches are diametrically opposed, and it is unlikely they can be reconciled overnight, he emphasized.
The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul on Wednesday. The talks were held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of the delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting. Among other things, the issue of returning civilians taken by Ukrainian troops during the attack on Russia's Kursk Region was discussed, Medinsky said following the negotiations.