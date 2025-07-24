https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/third-round-of-russia-ukraine-talks-renders-positive-result-in-istanbul-1122484460.html
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Renders Positive Result in Istanbul
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Renders Positive Result in Istanbul
Sputnik International
The fact that the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place is a positive result, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Thursday.
2025-07-24T12:54+0000
2025-07-24T12:54+0000
2025-07-24T12:54+0000
ukrainian crisis
russia-us talks on ukraine settlement
russia-nato showdown
vladimir medinsky
turkiye
istanbul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122481199_185:0:3826:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf511e26e0a5e4f3ce3acb8d17f61d05.jpg
The speaker added that it was necessary to continue the negotiations. At the same time, it is important to continue the ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine on the return of children, Matvienko also said. The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul on Wednesday. The talks were held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of the delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting. Among other things, the issue of returning civilians from Russia's Kursk Region displaced by military action was discussed, Medinsky said following the negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/russian-military-does-everything-to-create-buffer-zones-on-border-with-ukraine---kremlin-1122483978.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/zelenskys-anti-corruption-reform-destroys-ukraines-deals-with-west-1122482081.html
turkiye
istanbul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122481199_640:0:3371:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8df9a2d1dc95835392b023fb04938228.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown, istanbul talks ukraine, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict
ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown, istanbul talks ukraine, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Renders Positive Result in Istanbul
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fact that the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place is a positive result, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Thursday.
"Russia has consistently insisted on and initiated the start of the third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. The very fact that the negotiations are ongoing and that the third round has taken place is, in my opinion, a positive result," Matvienko told reporters.
The speaker added that it was necessary to continue the negotiations.
"The negotiations are useful. I believe that they should continue. We have only just begun, this is only the third round of negotiations. But it is too early to expect that substantive issues will be seriously discussed and advanced," Matvienko said, adding, however, that there is no real and sincere interest on the part of the Ukrainian delegation to sign an agreement.
At the same time, it is important to continue the ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine on the return of children, Matvienko also said.
"We are openly, honestly, in numbers, by name, saying that Ukraine's information about the number of children allegedly taken away is completely untrue," Matvienko added.
The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul on Wednesday
. The talks were held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of the delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting. Among other things, the issue of returning civilians from Russia's Kursk Region displaced by military action was discussed, Medinsky said following the negotiations.