https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/third-round-of-russia-ukraine-talks-renders-positive-result-in-istanbul-1122484460.html

Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Renders Positive Result in Istanbul

Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Renders Positive Result in Istanbul

Sputnik International

The fact that the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place is a positive result, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Thursday.

2025-07-24T12:54+0000

2025-07-24T12:54+0000

2025-07-24T12:54+0000

ukrainian crisis

russia-us talks on ukraine settlement

russia-nato showdown

vladimir medinsky

turkiye

istanbul

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122481199_185:0:3826:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf511e26e0a5e4f3ce3acb8d17f61d05.jpg

The speaker added that it was necessary to continue the negotiations. At the same time, it is important to continue the ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine on the return of children, Matvienko also said. The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul on Wednesday. The talks were held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of the delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting. Among other things, the issue of returning civilians from Russia's Kursk Region displaced by military action was discussed, Medinsky said following the negotiations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/russian-military-does-everything-to-create-buffer-zones-on-border-with-ukraine---kremlin-1122483978.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/zelenskys-anti-corruption-reform-destroys-ukraines-deals-with-west-1122482081.html

turkiye

istanbul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown, istanbul talks ukraine, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict