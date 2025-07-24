International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
The fact that the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place is a positive result, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Thursday.
The speaker added that it was necessary to continue the negotiations. At the same time, it is important to continue the ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine on the return of children, Matvienko also said. The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul on Wednesday. The talks were held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of the delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting. Among other things, the issue of returning civilians from Russia's Kursk Region displaced by military action was discussed, Medinsky said following the negotiations.
24.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fact that the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place is a positive result, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Thursday.
"Russia has consistently insisted on and initiated the start of the third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. The very fact that the negotiations are ongoing and that the third round has taken place is, in my opinion, a positive result," Matvienko told reporters.
The speaker added that it was necessary to continue the negotiations.
"The negotiations are useful. I believe that they should continue. We have only just begun, this is only the third round of negotiations. But it is too early to expect that substantive issues will be seriously discussed and advanced," Matvienko said, adding, however, that there is no real and sincere interest on the part of the Ukrainian delegation to sign an agreement.
At the same time, it is important to continue the ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine on the return of children, Matvienko also said.
"We are openly, honestly, in numbers, by name, saying that Ukraine's information about the number of children allegedly taken away is completely untrue," Matvienko added.
The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul on Wednesday. The talks were held at the Ciragan Palace in a closed format after the heads of the delegations — Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov — had a private meeting. Among other things, the issue of returning civilians from Russia's Kursk Region displaced by military action was discussed, Medinsky said following the negotiations.
