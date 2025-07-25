https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/russian-forces-down-2049-drones-6-himars-missiles-in-past-week-1122490258.html

Russian Forces Down 2,049 Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles in Past Week

Russian air defense forces have shot down 27 guided aerial bombs, six US-made HIMARS missiles, and 2,049 Ukrainian drones in past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Air defense systems shot down 27 guided aerial bombs, six US-made HIMARS multiple launch missiles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket, four Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 2,049 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Russian air forces have destroyed four Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers, the ministry added. At the same time, the Russian armed forces have carried out 10 group strikes on military including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, on Ukrainian military and industrial complex enterprises and Ukrainian armed forces facilities in past week, the ministry also said. Meanwhile, the Russian military destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea overnight, the ministry added.

