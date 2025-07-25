International
Russia-Ukraine Meeting Should Put End To Settlement And Record Results Of Work At Expert Level
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Down 2,049 Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles in Past Week
Russian Forces Down 2,049 Drones, 6 HIMARS Missiles in Past Week
Russian air defense forces have shot down 27 guided aerial bombs, six US-made HIMARS missiles, and 2,049 Ukrainian drones in past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Air defense systems shot down 27 guided aerial bombs, six US-made HIMARS multiple launch missiles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket, four Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 2,049 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Russian air forces have destroyed four Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers, the ministry added. At the same time, the Russian armed forces have carried out 10 group strikes on military including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, on Ukrainian military and industrial complex enterprises and Ukrainian armed forces facilities in past week, the ministry also said. Meanwhile, the Russian military destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea overnight, the ministry added.
russian air defense forces have shot down 27 guided aerial bombs, six us-made himars missiles, and 2,049 ukrainian drones in past week, the russian defense ministry reported on friday.
09:27 GMT 25.07.2025
Russian air defense forces have shot down 27 guided aerial bombs, six US-made HIMARS missiles, and 2,049 Ukrainian drones in past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Air defense systems shot down 27 guided aerial bombs, six US-made HIMARS multiple launch missiles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket, four Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 2,049 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian air forces have destroyed four Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers, the ministry added.
At the same time, the Russian armed forces have carried out 10 group strikes on military including with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, on Ukrainian military and industrial complex enterprises and Ukrainian armed forces facilities in past week, the ministry also said.
Meanwhile, the Russian military destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea overnight, the ministry added.
