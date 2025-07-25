Tehran Tells E3 It Has Right to Continue Enriching Uranium - Foreign Ministry
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMIIn front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran declared its right to continue uranium enrichment only on the territory of Iran during the talks with the E3 countries (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi said.
Earlier in the day, Iran and three European countries held nuclear talks in Istanbul on Friday. This meeting took place for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict.
"We discussed our right under the NPT [the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons], including uranium enrichment, which should continue only in Iran," Takht Ravanchi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.