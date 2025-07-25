https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/tehran-tells-e3-it-has-right-to-continue-enriching-uranium---foreign-ministry-1122492350.html

Tehran Tells E3 It Has Right to Continue Enriching Uranium - Foreign Ministry

Tehran declared its right to continue uranium enrichment only on the territory of Iran during the talks with the EU3 countries (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi said.

Earlier in the day, Iran and three European countries held nuclear talks in Istanbul on Friday. This meeting took place for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict.

