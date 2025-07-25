International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/tehran-tells-e3-it-has-right-to-continue-enriching-uranium---foreign-ministry-1122492350.html
Tehran Tells E3 It Has Right to Continue Enriching Uranium - Foreign Ministry
Tehran Tells E3 It Has Right to Continue Enriching Uranium - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Tehran declared its right to continue uranium enrichment only on the territory of Iran during the talks with the EU3 countries (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi said.
2025-07-25T16:44+0000
2025-07-25T16:44+0000
world
middle east
iran nuclear deal
tehran
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2831:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_50d403def4993ed1363ccd021a81b19c.jpg
Earlier in the day, Iran and three European countries held nuclear talks in Istanbul on Friday. This meeting took place for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/iran-conducts-successful-suborbital-test-with-qased-launch-vehicle-1122467554.html
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100494978_0:0:2123:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_4e037a75b8454fa02b00b61734311b68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran enriching uranium, iran nuclear program, iran nukes
iran enriching uranium, iran nuclear program, iran nukes

Tehran Tells E3 It Has Right to Continue Enriching Uranium - Foreign Ministry

16:44 GMT 25.07.2025
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMIIn front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005
In front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2025
© AP Photo / VAHID SALEMI
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran declared its right to continue uranium enrichment only on the territory of Iran during the talks with the E3 countries (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi said.
Earlier in the day, Iran and three European countries held nuclear talks in Istanbul on Friday. This meeting took place for the first time since the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict.
"We discussed our right under the NPT [the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons], including uranium enrichment, which should continue only in Iran," Takht Ravanchi said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
Space launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
Beyond Politics
Iran Conducts Successful Suborbital Test With Qased Launch Vehicle
21 July, 13:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала