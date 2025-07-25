International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/thailand-to-consider-ceasefire-proposal-but-must-defend-itself---foreign-ministry-1122492096.html
Thailand to Consider Ceasefire Proposal, But Must Defend Itself - Foreign Ministry
Thailand to Consider Ceasefire Proposal, But Must Defend Itself - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Thailand will consider the proposal of Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chairman Anwar Ibrahim for a ceasefire in the border conflict with Cambodia but is currently forced to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2025-07-25T15:48+0000
2025-07-25T15:48+0000
world
thailand
cambodia
asean
anwar ibrahim
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102276/25/1022762501_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_9f844dd9a30cdbf027341121abc70efb.jpg
The ceasefire must be based on appropriate conditions on the ground, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/thailand-open-to-malaysias-mediation-in-resolving-conflict-with-cambodia---bangkok-1122490562.html
thailand
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102276/25/1022762501_179:0:2846:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_424450c90b54f3204ded80b68c9ff25a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
thai-cambodia conflict, thai military, cambodia military, cambodian military, east asia conflicts
thai-cambodia conflict, thai military, cambodia military, cambodian military, east asia conflicts

Thailand to Consider Ceasefire Proposal, But Must Defend Itself - Foreign Ministry

15:48 GMT 25.07.2025
© AP Photo / Wason WanichakornThai military police officers march while guarding to prevent anti-coup demonstration at Victory Monument
Thai military police officers march while guarding to prevent anti-coup demonstration at Victory Monument - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2025
© AP Photo / Wason Wanichakorn
Subscribe
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Thailand will consider the proposal of Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chairman Anwar Ibrahim for a ceasefire in the border conflict with Cambodia but is currently forced to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"The Royal Thai Government wishes to thank Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the offer of a ceasefire, which Thailand fully agrees with in principle and will consider. However, it must be stated that throughout the day [July 25], Cambodian forces have continued their indiscriminate attacks on Thai territory," the ministry said on X.
Cambodia military - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2025
World
Thailand Open to Malaysia's Mediation in Resolving Conflict With Cambodia - Bangkok
09:51 GMT
The ceasefire must be based on appropriate conditions on the ground, the statement added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала