https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/thailand-to-consider-ceasefire-proposal-but-must-defend-itself---foreign-ministry-1122492096.html

Thailand to Consider Ceasefire Proposal, But Must Defend Itself - Foreign Ministry

Thailand to Consider Ceasefire Proposal, But Must Defend Itself - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Thailand will consider the proposal of Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chairman Anwar Ibrahim for a ceasefire in the border conflict with Cambodia but is currently forced to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2025-07-25T15:48+0000

2025-07-25T15:48+0000

2025-07-25T15:48+0000

world

thailand

cambodia

asean

anwar ibrahim

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102276/25/1022762501_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_9f844dd9a30cdbf027341121abc70efb.jpg

The ceasefire must be based on appropriate conditions on the ground, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/thailand-open-to-malaysias-mediation-in-resolving-conflict-with-cambodia---bangkok-1122490562.html

thailand

cambodia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

thai-cambodia conflict, thai military, cambodia military, cambodian military, east asia conflicts