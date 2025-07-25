https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/thailand-to-consider-ceasefire-proposal-but-must-defend-itself---foreign-ministry-1122492096.html
Thailand to Consider Ceasefire Proposal, But Must Defend Itself - Foreign Ministry
Thailand will consider the proposal of Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chairman Anwar Ibrahim for a ceasefire in the border conflict with Cambodia but is currently forced to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
The ceasefire must be based on appropriate conditions on the ground, the statement added.
News
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Thailand will consider the proposal of Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chairman Anwar Ibrahim for a ceasefire in the border conflict with Cambodia but is currently forced to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Thai Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"The Royal Thai Government wishes to thank Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the offer of a ceasefire, which Thailand fully agrees with in principle and will consider. However, it must be stated that throughout the day [July 25], Cambodian forces have continued their indiscriminate attacks on Thai territory," the ministry said on X.
The ceasefire must be based on appropriate conditions on the ground, the statement added.