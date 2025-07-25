https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/thailand-open-to-malaysias-mediation-in-resolving-conflict-with-cambodia---bangkok-1122490562.html

Thailand Open to Malaysia's Mediation in Resolving Conflict With Cambodia - Bangkok

Thailand is ready to accept Malaysia's mediation in resolving the border conflict with Cambodia, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said.

"We are ready, if Cambodia would like to settle this matter via diplomatic channels, bilaterally, or even through Malaysia, we are ready to do that. But so far we have not had any response," the spokesman told the media.Meanwhile, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Friday called an emergency meeting with the heads of the country's diplomatic missions to discuss the escalating border conflict with Thailand.The meeting is aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict and finding a diplomatic resolution of the tensions. The officials will discuss the history of the conflict and assess the recent accidents, which led to the current situation. The diplomats will also emphasize the importance of the dialogue between the sides in order to prevent future escalation, the Khmer Times newspaper reported.The long-standing dispute over the 11th-century Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, escalated dramatically Thursday. Following weeks of heightened tensions from landmine incidents and subsequent mutual diplomatic expulsions, heavy artillery and rocket attacks erupted near border temples. The Thai Ministry of Public Heath said on Friday that the death toll from the strikes conducted by Cambodia on Thailand had reached 15, while 46 people had been injured.

