https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/ukrainian-military-goes-dark-major-starlink-outage-paralyzes-war-machine-1122488093.html
Ukrainian Military Goes Dark: Major Starlink Outage Paralyzes War Machine
The Starlink satellite network outage was recorded along the entire front line of the Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday, citing a soldier.
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of the SpaceX, which operates Starlink, confirmed a system outage and stated on Thursday that it is "actively" working on a solution. British newspaper Inews has reported earlier, citing a Ukrainian commander, that more than half of the Ukrainian armed forces would lose communication lines if the Starlink satellite systems were turned off. Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the globe. In total, more than 6,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since 2019. The number of users exceeds 2 million in more than 60 countries.
The Starlink satellite network outage was recorded along the entire front line of the Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday, citing a soldier.
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of the SpaceX, which operates Starlink, confirmed a system outage and stated on Thursday that it is "actively" working on a solution.
British newspaper Inews has reported earlier, citing a Ukrainian commander, that more than half of the Ukrainian armed forces would lose communication lines if the Starlink satellite systems were turned off.
Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the globe. In total, more than 6,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since 2019. The number of users exceeds 2 million in more than 60 countries.
