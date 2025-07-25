https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/ukrainian-military-goes-dark-major-starlink-outage-paralyzes-war-machine-1122488093.html

Ukrainian Military Goes Dark: Major Starlink Outage Paralyzes War Machine

Ukrainian Military Goes Dark: Major Starlink Outage Paralyzes War Machine

Sputnik International

The Starlink satellite network outage was recorded along the entire front line of the Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday, citing a soldier.

2025-07-25T03:41+0000

2025-07-25T03:41+0000

2025-07-25T04:11+0000

world

ukraine

starlink

elon musk

russia

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089764113_0:194:1132:831_1920x0_80_0_0_3dee5625078d6bf162ede359e093dfec.jpg

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of the SpaceX, which operates Starlink, confirmed a system outage and stated on Thursday that it is "actively" working on a solution. British newspaper Inews has reported earlier, citing a Ukrainian commander, that more than half of the Ukrainian armed forces would lose communication lines if the Starlink satellite systems were turned off. Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the globe. In total, more than 6,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since 2019. The number of users exceeds 2 million in more than 60 countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250222/starlink-shutdown-a-ticking-time-bomb-for-ukraines-armed-forces-1121597428.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

starlink outage, starlink in ukraine, musk on starlink, ukraine without starlink, satellite internet