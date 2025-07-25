https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/ukrainian-military-goes-dark-major-starlink-outage-paralyzes-war-machine-1122488093.html
Ukrainian Military Goes Dark: Major Starlink Outage Paralyzes War Machine
Ukrainian Military Goes Dark: Major Starlink Outage Paralyzes War Machine
Sputnik International
The Starlink satellite network outage was recorded along the entire front line of the Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday, citing a soldier.
2025-07-25T03:41+0000
2025-07-25T03:41+0000
2025-07-25T04:11+0000
world
ukraine
starlink
elon musk
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089764113_0:194:1132:831_1920x0_80_0_0_3dee5625078d6bf162ede359e093dfec.jpg
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of the SpaceX, which operates Starlink, confirmed a system outage and stated on Thursday that it is "actively" working on a solution. British newspaper Inews has reported earlier, citing a Ukrainian commander, that more than half of the Ukrainian armed forces would lose communication lines if the Starlink satellite systems were turned off. Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the globe. In total, more than 6,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since 2019. The number of users exceeds 2 million in more than 60 countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250222/starlink-shutdown-a-ticking-time-bomb-for-ukraines-armed-forces-1121597428.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089764113_0:88:1132:937_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c634007bfd69ad21b106bdd2bce660.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
starlink outage, starlink in ukraine, musk on starlink, ukraine without starlink, satellite internet
starlink outage, starlink in ukraine, musk on starlink, ukraine without starlink, satellite internet
Ukrainian Military Goes Dark: Major Starlink Outage Paralyzes War Machine
03:41 GMT 25.07.2025 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 25.07.2025)
The Starlink satellite network outage was recorded along the entire front line of the Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian media reported on Thursday, citing a soldier.
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of the SpaceX, which operates Starlink, confirmed a system outage and stated on Thursday that it is "actively" working on a solution.
British newspaper Inews has reported earlier, citing a Ukrainian commander, that more than half of the Ukrainian armed forces would lose communication lines if the Starlink satellite systems were turned off.
Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the globe. In total, more than 6,000 Starlink satellites have been launched into orbit since 2019. The number of users exceeds 2 million in more than 60 countries.