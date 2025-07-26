International
Cambodia Requests Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand at UNSC Meeting
Cambodia Requests Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand at UNSC Meeting
Cambodia has called for an unconditional immediate ceasefire during a UN Security Council meeting on its dispute with Thailand and the UNSC members urged both parties for restraint, Cambodian Permanent Representative to the UN Keo Chhea said on Friday.
"Cambodia asked for immediate ceasefire, unconditionally, and we also call for the peaceful solution of the disputes," Chhea told journalists. "Security Council called for both party to restrain, maximum restraint and resort to diplomatic solution."Clashes between the two Southeast Asian nations have resulted in at least 32 fatalities, military and civilian, while forcing nearly 200,000 to flee—each government claims the other fired the first shots.
03:59 GMT 26.07.2025 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 26.07.2025)
Cambodia has called for an unconditional immediate ceasefire during a UN Security Council meeting on its dispute with Thailand and the UNSC members urged both parties for restraint, Cambodian Permanent Representative to the UN Keo Chhea said on Friday.
"Cambodia asked for immediate ceasefire, unconditionally, and we also call for the peaceful solution of the disputes," Chhea told journalists. "Security Council called for both party to restrain, maximum restraint and resort to diplomatic solution."
Clashes between the two Southeast Asian nations have resulted in at least 32 fatalities, military and civilian, while forcing nearly 200,000 to flee—each government claims the other fired the first shots.
