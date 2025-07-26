https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/patrushev-to-rutte-learn-russian-and-hear-the-truth-1122492839.html
Patrushev to Rutte: Learn Russian and Hear the Truth
Patrushev to Rutte: Learn Russian and Hear the Truth
Sputnik International
Knowledge of Russian language could help NATO members to finally understand that Moscow not planning to attack NATO countries, says Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev.
2025-07-26T03:41+0000
2025-07-26T03:41+0000
2025-07-26T04:31+0000
world
nikolai patrushev
mark rutte
vladimir putin
nato
european union (eu)
russia
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/07/1111735165_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8959d568acd77479edc1494b0aeb8663.jpg
In June, Rutte said that if NATO members failed to raise military spending to 5% of GDP, they would have to "learn to speak Russian.""All these horror stories are intended only to distract the population of Europe from the deplorable state of EU economies. You can speak any language except the language of force, threats and blackmail," Patrushev added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/germanys-5-of-gdp-defense-spending-goal-to-be-war-ready-will-ruin-economy---expert-1122291473.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/07/1111735165_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_264e6a15aeb844d53c145aa61b970687.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rutte learn russian, nato-russia war, will russia attack nato, russia-nato war, nato-russia war, nato-russia relations,
rutte learn russian, nato-russia war, will russia attack nato, russia-nato war, nato-russia war, nato-russia relations,
Patrushev to Rutte: Learn Russian and Hear the Truth
03:41 GMT 26.07.2025 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 26.07.2025)
Knowledge of Russian language could help NATO members to finally understand that Moscow not planning to attack NATO countries, says Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev.
"Learning foreign languages is a useful thing. Maybe knowing Russian language could help NATO members finally understand the words of the Russian president that our country is not going to attack NATO countries," Putin's aide said.
In June, Rutte said that if NATO members failed to raise military spending to 5% of GDP, they would have to "learn to speak Russian."
"All these horror stories are intended only to distract the population of Europe from the deplorable state of EU economies. You can speak any language except the language of force, threats and blackmail," Patrushev added.