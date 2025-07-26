International
Patrushev to Rutte: Learn Russian and Hear the Truth
Patrushev to Rutte: Learn Russian and Hear the Truth
Knowledge of Russian language could help NATO members to finally understand that Moscow not planning to attack NATO countries, says Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev.
In June, Rutte said that if NATO members failed to raise military spending to 5% of GDP, they would have to "learn to speak Russian.""All these horror stories are intended only to distract the population of Europe from the deplorable state of EU economies. You can speak any language except the language of force, threats and blackmail," Patrushev added.
Patrushev to Rutte: Learn Russian and Hear the Truth

03:41 GMT 26.07.2025 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 26.07.2025)
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to a question during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023.
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Knowledge of Russian language could help NATO members to finally understand that Moscow not planning to attack NATO countries, says Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev.
"Learning foreign languages is a useful thing. Maybe knowing Russian language could help NATO members finally understand the words of the Russian president that our country is not going to attack NATO countries," Putin's aide said.
In June, Rutte said that if NATO members failed to raise military spending to 5% of GDP, they would have to "learn to speak Russian."
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2025
World
Germany's 5% of GDP Defense Spending Goal to Be 'War-Ready' Will Ruin Economy - Expert
19 June, 15:17 GMT
"All these horror stories are intended only to distract the population of Europe from the deplorable state of EU economies. You can speak any language except the language of force, threats and blackmail," Patrushev added.
