https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/patrushev-to-rutte-learn-russian-and-hear-the-truth-1122492839.html

Patrushev to Rutte: Learn Russian and Hear the Truth

Patrushev to Rutte: Learn Russian and Hear the Truth

Sputnik International

Knowledge of Russian language could help NATO members to finally understand that Moscow not planning to attack NATO countries, says Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev.

2025-07-26T03:41+0000

2025-07-26T03:41+0000

2025-07-26T04:31+0000

world

nikolai patrushev

mark rutte

vladimir putin

nato

european union (eu)

russia

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/07/1111735165_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8959d568acd77479edc1494b0aeb8663.jpg

In June, Rutte said that if NATO members failed to raise military spending to 5% of GDP, they would have to "learn to speak Russian.""All these horror stories are intended only to distract the population of Europe from the deplorable state of EU economies. You can speak any language except the language of force, threats and blackmail," Patrushev added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/germanys-5-of-gdp-defense-spending-goal-to-be-war-ready-will-ruin-economy---expert-1122291473.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rutte learn russian, nato-russia war, will russia attack nato, russia-nato war, nato-russia war, nato-russia relations,