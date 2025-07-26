https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/russian-foreign-ministry-proposes-establishing-international-day-to-counter-russophobia-1122495546.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Proposes Establishing International Day to Counter Russophobia

Russian Foreign Ministry Proposes Establishing International Day to Counter Russophobia

Sputnik International

An international day to counter Russophobia should be created as a counterweight to the West's anti-Russian narrative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2025-07-26T13:53+0000

2025-07-26T13:53+0000

2025-07-26T13:53+0000

world

russia

maria zakharova

russian foreign ministry

russophobia

russia-nato showdown

information warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119779665_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a1c5886e044d75f4e2543f7193e031a8.jpg

Western-driven Russophobia has led to multiple tragedies over the past years, the spokeswoman added. In May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that some countries in Europe continued to pursue "absurd" Russophobic policies, but serious contradictions were growing in Europe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/12-reasons-why-russias-a-superpower-while-ukraine-is-just-the-wests-terrorist-sidekick-1122234676.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign policy, russian foreign ministry, russophobia international day, anti-russian sentiment