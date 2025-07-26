https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/russian-foreign-ministry-proposes-establishing-international-day-to-counter-russophobia-1122495546.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Proposes Establishing International Day to Counter Russophobia
Russian Foreign Ministry Proposes Establishing International Day to Counter Russophobia
Sputnik International
An international day to counter Russophobia should be created as a counterweight to the West's anti-Russian narrative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
2025-07-26T13:53+0000
2025-07-26T13:53+0000
2025-07-26T13:53+0000
world
russia
maria zakharova
russian foreign ministry
russophobia
russia-nato showdown
information warfare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119779665_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a1c5886e044d75f4e2543f7193e031a8.jpg
Western-driven Russophobia has led to multiple tragedies over the past years, the spokeswoman added. In May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that some countries in Europe continued to pursue "absurd" Russophobic policies, but serious contradictions were growing in Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/12-reasons-why-russias-a-superpower-while-ukraine-is-just-the-wests-terrorist-sidekick-1122234676.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0f/1119779665_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e66383a7c0840cc618e031eaacbbfd1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian foreign policy, russian foreign ministry, russophobia international day, anti-russian sentiment
russian foreign policy, russian foreign ministry, russophobia international day, anti-russian sentiment
Russian Foreign Ministry Proposes Establishing International Day to Counter Russophobia
SOLNECHNOGORSK, Russia (Sputnik) - An international day to counter Russophobia should be created as a counterweight to the West's anti-Russian narrative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"I believe — and I have become even more convinced over the past few years — that there should be an international day to combat Russophobia," Zakharova said at a government-organized event in the Russian city of Solnechnogorsk.
Western-driven Russophobia has led to multiple tragedies over the past years, the spokeswoman added.
"Under the hellish banners of Russophobia, weapons are being supplied to the terrorist Kiev regime. Under the banners of Russophobia, children of different nations are being killed indiscriminately," Zakharova said.
In May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that some countries in Europe continued to pursue "absurd" Russophobic policies, but serious contradictions were growing in Europe.