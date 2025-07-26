International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/us-military-presence-in-europe-set-for-decline-as-focus-shifts-to-indo-pacific-1122493357.html
US Military Presence in Europe Set for Decline as Focus Shifts to Indo-Pacific
US Military Presence in Europe Set for Decline as Focus Shifts to Indo-Pacific
Sputnik International
The United States is reviewing the positions of its troops on a global scale, the presence of US forces in the European region will decrease, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.
2025-07-26T09:15+0000
2025-07-26T09:15+0000
world
nato
asian version of nato
us
us military bases
indo-pacific
us indo-pacific command
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117154408_0:10:3000:1698_1920x0_80_0_0_f70b6530b90e9ccb9641a8dc59cbaaaf.jpg
On Friday, during a visit to Washington, Pevkur, with counterparts from Latvia and Lithuania, met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to discuss cooperation aimed at enhancing transatlantic ties, the local broadcaster reported. The focus of the United States' attention is now shifting to the Indo-Pacific region, the military presence of its troops in Europe will decrease, however, Hegseth "could not answer exactly to what extent," Pevkur added. In early July, the Euractiv portal reported that European NATO members started preparing for a possible reduction in the number of US troops on the continent. These countries are convinced that US President Donald Trump will reduce the number of forces there, now amounting to about 80,000 people, and redirect them to Asia and the Middle East, the news portal added. Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of alliance forces in Europe. The Kremlin noted that the Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/us-indo-pacific-playbook-flexing-muscle-at-chinas-doorstep-1121979230.html
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117154408_362:0:2638:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_b91c18e5353c91926a3f22240a2912d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, us indo-pacific strategy, us indo-pacific scramble, us asian strategy, asian nato
russia-nato showdown, us indo-pacific strategy, us indo-pacific scramble, us asian strategy, asian nato

US Military Presence in Europe Set for Decline as Focus Shifts to Indo-Pacific

09:15 GMT 26.07.2025
© AP Photo / AnonymousU.S. Navy Carrier Air Wing Five aircraft are tied down on the flight deck of the USS George Washington during a joint military exercise off South Korea's West Sea on Monday, Nov. 29, 2010
U.S. Navy Carrier Air Wing Five aircraft are tied down on the flight deck of the USS George Washington during a joint military exercise off South Korea's West Sea on Monday, Nov. 29, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2025
© AP Photo / Anonymous
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is reviewing the positions of its troops on a global scale, the presence of US forces in the European region will decrease, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.
On Friday, during a visit to Washington, Pevkur, with counterparts from Latvia and Lithuania, met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to discuss cooperation aimed at enhancing transatlantic ties, the local broadcaster reported.

"As for the position of the US troops on a global scale, it is now under review... This process is being carried out in cooperation with the Supreme Commander of Forces in Europe and NATO headquarters. It is possible that more precise figures will be announced in the autumn," Pevkur said.

The focus of the United States' attention is now shifting to the Indo-Pacific region, the military presence of its troops in Europe will decrease, however, Hegseth "could not answer exactly to what extent," Pevkur added.
In early July, the Euractiv portal reported that European NATO members started preparing for a possible reduction in the number of US troops on the continent. These countries are convinced that US President Donald Trump will reduce the number of forces there, now amounting to about 80,000 people, and redirect them to Asia and the Middle East, the news portal added.
U.S. Marines prepare a U.S. Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), before a live-fire joint Philippines and U.S. military exercise called Balikatan at a Philippine Navy training camp in San Antonio, Zambales province, northern Philippines, Sunday, April 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2025
Military
US Indo-Pacific Playbook: Flexing Muscle at China's Doorstep
4 May, 13:55 GMT
Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of alliance forces in Europe. The Kremlin noted that the Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала