US Military Presence in Europe Set for Decline as Focus Shifts to Indo-Pacific
The United States is reviewing the positions of its troops on a global scale, the presence of US forces in the European region will decrease, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.
On Friday, during a visit to Washington, Pevkur, with counterparts from Latvia and Lithuania, met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to discuss cooperation aimed at enhancing transatlantic ties, the local broadcaster reported. The focus of the United States' attention is now shifting to the Indo-Pacific region, the military presence of its troops in Europe will decrease, however, Hegseth "could not answer exactly to what extent," Pevkur added. In early July, the Euractiv portal reported that European NATO members started preparing for a possible reduction in the number of US troops on the continent. These countries are convinced that US President Donald Trump will reduce the number of forces there, now amounting to about 80,000 people, and redirect them to Asia and the Middle East, the news portal added. Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of alliance forces in Europe. The Kremlin noted that the Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
US Military Presence in Europe Set for Decline as Focus Shifts to Indo-Pacific
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is reviewing the positions of its troops on a global scale, the presence of US forces in the European region will decrease, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.
On Friday, during a visit to Washington, Pevkur, with counterparts from Latvia and Lithuania, met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to discuss cooperation aimed at enhancing transatlantic ties, the local broadcaster reported.
"As for the position of the US troops on a global scale, it is now under review... This process is being carried out in cooperation with the Supreme Commander of Forces in Europe and NATO headquarters. It is possible that more precise figures will be announced in the autumn," Pevkur said.
The focus of the United States' attention is now shifting to the Indo-Pacific region, the military presence of its troops in Europe will decrease, however, Hegseth "could not answer exactly to what extent," Pevkur added.
In early July, the Euractiv portal reported that European NATO members started preparing for a possible reduction in the number of US troops on the continent. These countries are convinced that US President Donald Trump will reduce the number of forces there, now amounting to about 80,000 people, and redirect them to Asia and the Middle East, the news portal added.
Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of alliance forces in Europe. The Kremlin noted that the Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.