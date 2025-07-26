https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/us-military-presence-in-europe-set-for-decline-as-focus-shifts-to-indo-pacific-1122493357.html

US Military Presence in Europe Set for Decline as Focus Shifts to Indo-Pacific

US Military Presence in Europe Set for Decline as Focus Shifts to Indo-Pacific

Sputnik International

The United States is reviewing the positions of its troops on a global scale, the presence of US forces in the European region will decrease, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.

2025-07-26T09:15+0000

2025-07-26T09:15+0000

2025-07-26T09:15+0000

world

nato

asian version of nato

us

us military bases

indo-pacific

us indo-pacific command

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117154408_0:10:3000:1698_1920x0_80_0_0_f70b6530b90e9ccb9641a8dc59cbaaaf.jpg

On Friday, during a visit to Washington, Pevkur, with counterparts from Latvia and Lithuania, met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to discuss cooperation aimed at enhancing transatlantic ties, the local broadcaster reported. The focus of the United States' attention is now shifting to the Indo-Pacific region, the military presence of its troops in Europe will decrease, however, Hegseth "could not answer exactly to what extent," Pevkur added. In early July, the Euractiv portal reported that European NATO members started preparing for a possible reduction in the number of US troops on the continent. These countries are convinced that US President Donald Trump will reduce the number of forces there, now amounting to about 80,000 people, and redirect them to Asia and the Middle East, the news portal added. Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of alliance forces in Europe. The Kremlin noted that the Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/us-indo-pacific-playbook-flexing-muscle-at-chinas-doorstep-1121979230.html

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, us indo-pacific strategy, us indo-pacific scramble, us asian strategy, asian nato