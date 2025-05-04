https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/us-indo-pacific-playbook-flexing-muscle-at-chinas-doorstep-1121979230.html

US Indo-Pacific Playbook: Flexing Muscle at China's Doorstep

The US Army has created agile new units to operate in a potential conflict with China over Taiwan, The Wall Street Journal reported. The plan:

The US is typically citing China’s “aggressive behavior” as a pretext to further ratchet up tensions in the Asian-Pacific region. The US Army has created agile new units to operate in a potential conflict with China over Taiwan, The Wall Street Journal reported. The plan: The US sent the Typhon land-based Mid-Range Capability Launcher to the Philippines for the joint Balikatan military drills last April. It is still there, and in December Manila signaled interest in acquiring a Typhon system of its own. China’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called for the system’s removal, accusing the Philippines of “placing its national security and defense in the hands of others, introducing geopolitical confrontation and risk of arms race into the region.”

