Yemeni Houthis Attack 4 Israeli Targets with Missile and Drones
Yemeni Houthis Attack 4 Israeli Targets with Missile and Drones
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that Israeli air defense systems have intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF [Israeli Air Force]," the IDF said on Telegram on Friday night.The Houthis carried out a hypersonic missile attack on Be'er Sheva in Israel and drone attacks against "3 vital Israeli enemy targets," Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said.The IDF added that air raid sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. Earlier on Friday night, the Israeli forces said they had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory and that aerial defense systems were operating to intercept the projectile.
Yemeni Houthis Attack 4 Israeli Targets with Missile and Drones

03:19 GMT 26.07.2025 (Updated: 04:05 GMT 26.07.2025)
Screengrab of Houthi video showing Palestine-2 missile on its launch stand.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that Israeli air defense systems have intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF [Israeli Air Force]," the IDF said on Telegram on Friday night.
The Houthis carried out a hypersonic missile attack on Be'er Sheva in Israel and drone attacks against "3 vital Israeli enemy targets," Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said.
The IDF added that air raid sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.
Earlier on Friday night, the Israeli forces said they had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory and that aerial defense systems were operating to intercept the projectile.
