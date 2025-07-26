https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/yemeni-houthis-attack-4-israeli-targets-with-missile-and-drones-1122492712.html

Yemeni Houthis Attack 4 Israeli Targets with Missile and Drones

Yemeni Houthis Attack 4 Israeli Targets with Missile and Drones

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that Israeli air defense systems have intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

2025-07-26T03:19+0000

2025-07-26T03:19+0000

2025-07-26T04:05+0000

world

middle east

israel

yemen

israel defense forces (idf)

houthis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121330357_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_61e889c1a64b3138adbae8653047e751.png

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF [Israeli Air Force]," the IDF said on Telegram on Friday night.The Houthis carried out a hypersonic missile attack on Be'er Sheva in Israel and drone attacks against "3 vital Israeli enemy targets," Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said.The IDF added that air raid sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. Earlier on Friday night, the Israeli forces said they had identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory and that aerial defense systems were operating to intercept the projectile.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/us-pivot-to-middle-east-leaves-ukraine-up-a-creek-without-a-paddle-on-drone-defense-1122197900.html

israel

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yemeni strikes, houthi strikes, houthi drones, houthi missiles, houthi attack israel