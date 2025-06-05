https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/us-pivot-to-middle-east-leaves-ukraine-up-a-creek-without-a-paddle-on-drone-defense-1122197900.html

US Pivot to Middle East Leaves Ukraine Up a Creek Without a Paddle on Drone Defense

US Pivot to Middle East Leaves Ukraine Up a Creek Without a Paddle on Drone Defense

Sputnik International

A WSJ report says Washington is rerouting much-needed anti-drone rocket fuses earmarked for Kiev to another theater. This could have a dramatic impact on the course of hostilities, a pair of top Russian military analysts told Sputnik.

2025-06-05T16:32+0000

2025-06-05T16:32+0000

2025-06-05T17:53+0000

military

alexei leonkov

donald trump

joe biden

us

ukraine

russia

houthis

drones

air defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112639092_132:0:1174:586_1920x0_80_0_0_e489411fa133a41acb2eeea7fc1a3665.png

Most ongoing US military aid deliveries to Ukraine are leftovers from Biden-era commitments, and the WSJ report on fuses being redirected to US forces in the Middle East may be a sign that “Trump doesn’t want to supply Ukraine directly anymore,” and wants to distance the US from the conflict, possibly even from the negotiations process, says Alexei Leonkov, editor of Russian military affairs magazine Arsenal Otechestva.“These fuses and other equipment are needed in the Middle East, where the situation is slowly heating up around Iran,” the observer said, referring to US-Iran tensions over nuclear negotiations, and Israel’s hardline demands for strikes targeting the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites.Cuts Linked to Houthis?Military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov points out that besides Iran tensions, the urgent rerouting of equipment may be linked to the massive expenditure of air defense systems that took place during the US's recent clashes with the Houthis.A US official told WSJ in a separate report Thursday that the US's anti-Houthi campaigns tied up about 30 US warships - about 10% of the entire active fleet, and threaten to create "critical gaps" in US capabilities. In May, a NYT analysis calculated that the US had expended up to $7 billion fighting the Houthis, wasting the money "bombing a country we couldn't find on a map."Whatever the reasons, the cuts are “an unambiguous hint” that the Ukrainian crisis is taking a backseat to other US priorities. They could also be punishment for Kiev's attempts to derail the peace negotiations demanded by Trump with its recent terrorist attacks on Russia, Mikhailov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/kremlin-confirms-putin-told-trump-that-russia-will-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-airfields-1122195665.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/chance-of-zelensky-getting-his-three-way-summit-zero-after-triple-terror-targeting-russia-1122191928.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

is us rerouting fuses from ukraine to middle east, why is us rerouting defense equipment to the middle east