DOGE Vows to Deploy AI to Axe 50% of Federal Regulations - Reports

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) plans to use artificial intelligence to cut the number of federal regulations in half by the first anniversary of Donald Trump's second presidency, the Washington Post reported, citing documents and sources.
According to the publication, the department has developed a special AI-based tool that should analyze about 200,000 federal regulations to identify those that could be repealed because they were no longer required by law. According to the presentation slides obtained by the newspaper, about 100,000 acts are planned to be repealed in this way. The basic task is to "relaunch America on Jan. 20, 2026." According to the presentation, this will save trillions of dollars in the United States by reducing regulations and the federal budget, as well as attracting external investment. According to the presentation, the tool has already been used to make decisions on 1,083 sections of regulations at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in two weeks. In addition, it is claimed that it has created "100% of deregulations" for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. According to the newspaper, three HUD officials and obtained documents confirmed that the AI has indeed been used to analyze hundreds, and perhaps more than a thousand, regulations at this agency with the aim of repealing or amending them. According to officials familiar with DOGE's work, the tool was developed by engineers who came to the public sector as part of an initiative to reduce government spending. After testing in the HUD, the new tool will be rolled out across the government in the coming months. Created by US President Donald Trump, DOGE was designed to cut wasteful spending and restructure federal agencies. US House Speaker Mike Johnson previously said DOGE had uncovered "shocking" US government spending that had not been approved by Congress.
03:59 GMT 27.07.2025 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 27.07.2025)
According to the publication, the department has developed a special AI-based tool that should analyze about 200,000 federal regulations to identify those that could be repealed because they were no longer required by law. According to the presentation slides obtained by the newspaper, about 100,000 acts are planned to be repealed in this way. The basic task is to "relaunch America on Jan. 20, 2026." According to the presentation, this will save trillions of dollars in the United States by reducing regulations and the federal budget, as well as attracting external investment.
According to the presentation, the tool has already been used to make decisions on 1,083 sections of regulations at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in two weeks. In addition, it is claimed that it has created "100% of deregulations" for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
According to the newspaper, three HUD officials and obtained documents confirmed that the AI has indeed been used to analyze hundreds, and perhaps more than a thousand, regulations at this agency with the aim of repealing or amending them.
According to officials familiar with DOGE’s work, the tool was developed by engineers who came to the public sector as part of an initiative to reduce government spending.
After testing in the HUD, the new tool will be rolled out across the government in the coming months. Created by US President Donald Trump, DOGE was designed to cut wasteful spending and restructure federal agencies. US House Speaker Mike Johnson previously said DOGE had uncovered "shocking" US government spending that had not been approved by Congress.