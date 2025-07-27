https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/trump-strikes-biggest-deal-ever-with-eu-zero-tariffs-for-us-15-for-europe-1122500298.html
The United States and the European Union have agreed on a new trade deal, which envisages, among other things, a zero tariff on US imports to the European markets and a 15% baseline tariff on all EU goods coming to the US, including cars, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.
"I just want to congratulate you. I think it is great that we made a deal today instead of playing games and maybe not making a deal at all … I think it is the biggest deal ever made," Trump said at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland. Under the new deal, the EU agrees to purchase $750 billion worth of energy from the United States and "a vast amount" of military equipment, Trump said. The EU will invest an additional $600 billion in the US economy and open up the countries' markets to trade with the US at zero tariffs.
