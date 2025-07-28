https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/germany-faces-172b-budget-black-hole-by-2029-deficit-set-to-soar-1122505870.html

Germany Faces €172B Budget Black Hole by 2029, Deficit Set to Soar

Germany faces a budget deficit of up to 172 billion euros ($200 billion) by 2029, the Focus magazine reported on Monday, citing government sources.

The projected shortfall reflects what is known in German fiscal policy as a "need for action," a term used to describe planned expenditures exceeding government revenues. The deficit stems from repayments of tax arrears to federal states and efforts to ease the tax burden on companies, Focus reported. The projections are part of financial planning for the draft federal budget for 2026, which the government is expected to approve on Wednesday. The budget will be submitted to German parliament by the end of November. In June, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing a confidential document from the Finance Ministry, that Germany could run into a budget deficit of up to 144 billion euros by 2029. The coalition government's agreement provides for "debt brake" easing to increase the limits on government borrowing for defense-related needs. On June 24, the German cabinet adopted the draft budget for 2025, set criteria for 2026, and outlined a financial plan through 2029. Under the current plan, total borrowing will reach 850 billion euros. The government aims to use these funds to modernize infrastructure, strengthen the armed forces, and stimulate the economy. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said that defense spending will rise to approximately 62.4 billion euros this year, with 8.3 billion earmarked for aid to Ukraine. According to the Defense Ministry, the military budget is expected to rise steadily to 82.69 billion euros in 2026, 93.35 billion in 2027, 136.48 billion in 2028, and 152.83 billion in 2029, to the equivalent of 3.5% of GDP.

