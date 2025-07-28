https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/houthis-declare-new-phase-all-ships-linked-to-israeli-ports-targeted-1122500587.html
Houthis Declare 'New Phase': All Ships Linked to Israeli Ports Targeted
Houthis Declare 'New Phase': All Ships Linked to Israeli Ports Targeted
The Shiite military-political movement Ansar Allah (Houthis), which rules northern Yemen, will attack ships of any company interacting with Israeli ports, regardless of the ships' destinations and which country they belong to, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said.
2025-07-28T03:37+0000
2025-07-28T03:37+0000
2025-07-28T04:17+0000
"The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all companies to cease their dealings with Israeli enemy ports starting from the moment this statement is announced. Otherwise, their ships, regardless of their destination, will be targeted anywhere that can be reached or within the reach of our missiles and drones," Saree said in a statement. According to the spokesman, these measures by the Houthis represent "the fourth phase of the naval blockade against the enemy" against the backdrop of the situation in the Gaza Strip. He stressed that the movement would attack ships regardless of which country they belonged to. The Houthi movement, controlling most of Yemen's Red Sea coast, has previously declared its support for Palestine and its intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, calling on other countries to recall their crews and not approach them at sea. The movement has also pledged not to interfere with freedom of navigation in the region and not harm the ships of other countries. Some companies have decided to suspend shipping through the Red Sea amid the attacks.
2025
Houthis Declare 'New Phase': All Ships Linked to Israeli Ports Targeted
03:37 GMT 28.07.2025 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 28.07.2025)
