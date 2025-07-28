https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/iran-warns-against-us-meddling-in-south-caucasus-affairs-1122501507.html
Iran Warns Against US Meddling in South Caucasus Affairs
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that Iran was against the interference of non-regional players in the events in the South Caucasus.
"In recent days, the issue of interference by non-regional players in the events in the Caucasus has also been discussed. The Islamic Republic believes that this contradicts the interests of the region in the areas of security and development," Baqaei told Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. On Sunday, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Iranian supreme leader on international affairs, said that the United States intended to use the Zangezur corridor to blockade Moscow and Tehran. He added that the corridor project was part of the US plan to replace Ukraine with the Caucasus as a new front to pressure Russia and Iran. Last week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijani cargo and citizens should not have to interact with Armenia's border services. Baku views the transit route between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave as an unimpeded and secure connection between Azerbaijani territories. The president also said that this issue was discussed during his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi. On July 14, US Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack said that the United States was ready to manage the Zangezur transport corridor in an effort to advance peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Armenian prime minister's spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said that Yerevan was not discussing the transfer of control over its territory between Azerbaijan and Nakhichivan to a third party.
"In recent days, the issue of interference by non-regional players in the events in the Caucasus has also been discussed. The Islamic Republic believes that this contradicts the interests of the region in the areas of security and development," Baqaei told Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
On Sunday, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to the Iranian supreme leader on international affairs, said that the United States intended to use the Zangezur corridor to blockade Moscow and Tehran. He added that the corridor project was part of the US plan to replace Ukraine with the Caucasus as a new front to pressure Russia and Iran.
Last week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijani cargo and citizens should not have to interact with Armenia's border services. Baku views the transit route between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave as an unimpeded and secure connection between Azerbaijani territories. The president also said that this issue was discussed during his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi.
On July 14, US Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack said that the United States was ready to manage the Zangezur transport corridor in an effort to advance peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Armenian prime minister's spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said that Yerevan was not discussing the transfer of control over its territory between Azerbaijan and Nakhichivan to a third party.