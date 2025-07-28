https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/iranian-intel-prevented-35-israels-attempts-to-assassinate-its-officials-during-12-day-war-1122504023.html

Iranian Intel Prevented 35 Israel's Attempts to Assassinate Its Officials During 12-Day War

Iranian Intel Prevented 35 Israel's Attempts to Assassinate Its Officials During 12-Day War

Israel planned assassinations of 23 senior Iranian officials during the acute phase of the Iran-Israel conflict in June, Tehran prevented a total of 35 attempts to assassinate its senior officials and army representatives, the Iranian ministry of information and communications technology said on Monday.

"[Actions were taken to] detect and neutralize Israel's terrorist plans to eliminate 23 officials during the [acute phase of] the 12-day war and 13 similar plots in the last days of the war, which led to the prevention of 35 assassination attempts on senior Iranian officials and representatives of the army," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has once again threatened to eliminate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei if the Iranian government threatens Israel, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post citing his remarks.“Our long arm will once again reach into Iran—with greater force—and this time, it will reach you personally. Don’t threaten us, or you will suffer,” the Jerusalem Post quoted the minister as saying.According to the report, Katz made the statement during a visit to Ramon Airbase. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also present at the base during the visit.Back in June, the Israeli news outlet Ynet reported that Katz had already voiced support for targeting Iran’s top leader.On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, accusing it of pursuing a secret military nuclear program. Targets of the airstrikes and sabotage raids included nuclear facilities, high-ranking military officers, prominent nuclear physicists, airbases, air defense systems, and surface-to-surface missiles.

