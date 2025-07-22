https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/iran-trounced-israel-and-us-once-trumps-threat-of-rematch-unwise-mohammad-marandi-1122473507.html
Iran Trounced Israel and US Once, Trump's Threat of Rematch Unwise: Mohammad Marandi
President Trump has threatened to target Iran's nuclear sites "again, if necessary." He needs to come to terms with a hard-to-swallow reality - that the Islamic Republic repulsed the combined might of the Israel and the US once, and can do so again, Tehran University professor Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi says.
Having "clearly defeated" the US-Israeli coalition once, and forcing Netanyahu to accept a humiliating ceasefire on Iran's terms (as former top Trump aide Steve Bannon recently confirmed), Iran is ready for any eventuality, Marandi emphasized.In a new round of escalation, Iran could "easily destroy" all US military assets in the Persian Gulf, West Asia and the Caucasus, for example, the observer noted.Iran's AdvantageNext time, if there is a next time, Iran would have an even stronger hand to repulse aggression, according to Marandi, who pointed out that:
President Trump has threatened to target Iran's nuclear sites "again, if necessary." He needs to come to terms with a hard-to-swallow reality - that the Islamic Republic repulsed the combined might of the Israel and the US once, and can do so again, Tehran University professor Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi says.
“The United States would obviously be better served if it went over some of the footage of the Iranian missile strikes on Tel Aviv and other areas in [occupied] Palestine, and to come to the recognition that violence against Iran is not going to do the Israeli regime any good, nor will it do the United States any good,” the prolific geopolitics pundit told Sputnik.
Having “clearly defeated” the US-Israeli coalition once, and forcing Netanyahu to accept a humiliating ceasefire on Iran’s terms (as former top Trump aide Steve Bannon recently confirmed
), Iran is ready for any eventuality, Marandi emphasized.
In a new round of escalation, Iran could “easily destroy” all US military assets in the Persian Gulf, West Asia and the Caucasus, for example, the observer noted.
Next time, if there is a next time, Iran would have an even stronger hand to repulse aggression, according to Marandi, who pointed out that:
Iran “learned a lot” about the US and Israel’s most sophisticated weapons
Iran will work to further expand the capabilities of its missile deterrent
Iran won’t face the same extent of sabotage and espionage ops against it, including IAEA inspectors spying on its nuclear program for the US and Israel
Israel and the US won’t have the “blitzkrieg” element of surprise, having “revealed their hand” and “shown what they have”