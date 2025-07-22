https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/iran-trounced-israel-and-us-once-trumps-threat-of-rematch-unwise-mohammad-marandi-1122473507.html

Iran Trounced Israel and US Once, Trump's Threat of Rematch Unwise: Mohammad Marandi

President Trump has threatened to target Iran's nuclear sites "again, if necessary." He needs to come to terms with a hard-to-swallow reality - that the Islamic Republic repulsed the combined might of the Israel and the US once, and can do so again, Tehran University professor Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi says.

Having “clearly defeated” the US-Israeli coalition once, and forcing Netanyahu to accept a humiliating ceasefire on Iran’s terms (as former top Trump aide Steve Bannon recently confirmed), Iran is ready for any eventuality, Marandi emphasized.In a new round of escalation, Iran could “easily destroy” all US military assets in the Persian Gulf, West Asia and the Caucasus, for example, the observer noted.Iran’s AdvantageNext time, if there is a next time, Iran would have an even stronger hand to repulse aggression, according to Marandi, who pointed out that:

