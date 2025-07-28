https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/no-to-neocolonialism-russia-africa-push-for-sovereign-cooperation-at-valdai-forum-1122504403.html

No to Neocolonialism: Russia, Africa Push for Sovereign Cooperation at Valdai Forum

No to Neocolonialism: Russia, Africa Push for Sovereign Cooperation at Valdai Forum

The third Russia-Africa Valdai Conference kicked off in Pretoria. Here are key insights from the event so far:

The most important task of the conference is "to form and expand the community of African and Russian experts," Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the International Valdai Discussion Club, emphasized.The ambassador also highlighted the crucial role of in-person gatherings for debating timely questions, such as strengthening Russia-South Africa ties and scaling BRICS' success.Furthermore, Mazibuko noted South Africa is advocating for a new international development funding agreement to address historical inequalities and prepare for future shocks, and expressed appreciation for Russia's support of their G20 presidency priorities.

