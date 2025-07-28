https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/no-to-neocolonialism-russia-africa-push-for-sovereign-cooperation-at-valdai-forum-1122504403.html
No to Neocolonialism: Russia, Africa Push for Sovereign Cooperation at Valdai Forum
The third Russia-Africa Valdai Conference kicked off in Pretoria. Here are key insights from the event so far:
No to Neocolonialism: Russia, Africa Push for Sovereign Cooperation at Valdai Forum
The third Russia-Africa Valdai Conference kicked off in Pretoria. Here are key insights from the event so far:
The most important task of the conference is "to form and expand the community of African and Russian experts," Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the International Valdai Discussion Club, emphasized.
"Africa is not an arena for yet another geopolitical scramble, but a space of mutually beneficial cooperation," Roman Ambarov, Ambassador of Russia to South Africa said.
The ambassador also highlighted the crucial role of in-person gatherings for debating timely questions, such as strengthening Russia-South Africa ties and scaling BRICS' success.
South Africa's approach to its relationships with Russia and the world, amid global divisions, is "not just about foreign policy, but it's about sovereignty, African unity, and our continent's prosperous future," Phumzile Mazibuko, Chief Director, Department of International Relations and Cooperation said.
Furthermore, Mazibuko noted South Africa is advocating for a new international development funding agreement to address historical inequalities and prepare for future shocks, and expressed appreciation for Russia's support of their G20 presidency priorities.
"Our prosperity depends on the integration, peace and economic empowerment of Africa," he stated.