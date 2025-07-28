International
Russia & Africa to Recalibrate Ties at Pretoria Valdai Conference
Russia & Africa to Recalibrate Ties at Pretoria Valdai Conference
The Valdai Discussion Club in partnership with the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) holds the 3rd Russian-African Conference on July 28, in Pretoria, South Africa.
Held under the theme "Realpolitik in a Divided World: Rethinking Russia-South Africa Ties in a Global and African Context," the one-day event brings together political leaders, diplomats, and top experts from across Africa and Russia.Delegates from Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Russia, South Africa, and Tanzania will take part in high-level discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and building resilient partnerships.The conference has three primary goals:The program features an opening session followed by four thematic panels covering critical issues in global politics. Key topics on the agenda include:The Valdai Club's Africa-focused initiative reflects Russia's ongoing effort to recalibrate its engagement with the continent – through diplomacy, dialogue, and a dose of realpolitik.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
Russia & Africa to Recalibrate Ties at Pretoria Valdai Conference

The Valdai Discussion Club in partnership with the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) is holding the 3rd Russia-Africa Conference on July 28, in Pretoria, South Africa.
Held under the theme “Realpolitik in a Divided World: Rethinking Russia-South Africa Ties in a Global and African Context,” the one-day event brings together political leaders, diplomats, and top experts from across Africa and Russia.
Delegates from Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Russia, South Africa, and Tanzania will take part in high-level discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and building resilient partnerships.
The conference has three primary goals:
Strengthening networks between Russian and African policy experts
Enabling behind-closed-doors dialogue on key international challenges
Crafting actionable foreign policy recommendations
The program features an opening session followed by four thematic panels covering critical issues in global politics. Key topics on the agenda include:
G20 and BRICS: Assessing Strategic Roles in an Evolving Global Order;
Humanitarian Cooperation and the Role of Historical Memory in Russia's Relations With South Africa and Other African Countries;
Bilateral Relations Between Russia and South Africa: Current State and Prospects;
Trump and the World Order: How the new US policy direction might shape global politics in the medium term, and how Russia and African countries can strategically engage with these evolving dynamics.
The Valdai Club’s Africa-focused initiative reflects Russia’s ongoing effort to recalibrate its engagement with the continent – through diplomacy, dialogue, and a dose of realpolitik.
