Russia & Africa to Recalibrate Ties at Pretoria Valdai Conference

The Valdai Discussion Club in partnership with the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) holds the 3rd Russian-African Conference on July 28, in Pretoria, South Africa.

Held under the theme “Realpolitik in a Divided World: Rethinking Russia-South Africa Ties in a Global and African Context,” the one-day event brings together political leaders, diplomats, and top experts from across Africa and Russia.Delegates from Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Russia, South Africa, and Tanzania will take part in high-level discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and building resilient partnerships.The conference has three primary goals:The program features an opening session followed by four thematic panels covering critical issues in global politics. Key topics on the agenda include:The Valdai Club’s Africa-focused initiative reflects Russia’s ongoing effort to recalibrate its engagement with the continent – through diplomacy, dialogue, and a dose of realpolitik.

