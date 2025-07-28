https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/political-economic-and-moral-fiasco--marine-le-pen-eviscerates-us-eu-pact-1122500885.html

'Political, Economic, and Moral Fiasco' — Marine Le Pen Eviscerates US-EU Pact

The leader of the parliamentary faction of the French right-wing party National Rally, Marine Le Pen, called the trade deal between the European Union and the United States a political, economic and moral fiasco for the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump reached a trade deal on July 27, according to which almost all EU exports to the US would now be subject to tariffs of 15%. In addition, the European Union has committed to purchasing LNG, nuclear fuel and weapons from the United States. Le Pen explained that the European Union had concluded the agreement on unequal terms with the United States and on less favorable terms than the UK. She compared the deal to capitulation for French industry, as well as its energy and military sectors. In June, Trump announced a "full and comprehensive" trade agreement between the United States and Great Britain, which would cement the relationship between the two countries. As a result of the deal, American tariffs on some British goods were reduced to 10%, while on others they were completely abolished. On April 2, the US leader signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. Their basic rate was 10%, and for 57 countries, increased rates were applied from April 9, which were calculated based on the United States' trade deficit with a specific country: so that there would be a balance instead of a deficit. However, on April 9, Trump announced that more than 75 countries had not taken retaliatory measures and had requested negotiations, so for 90 days, that is, until July 9, basic import tariffs of 10% came into effect for them. In anticipation of this date, the president extended the suspension of increased import duties on foreign goods until August 1 and sent notifications to several countries about increasing their tariffs from this date. On July 12, Trump said that the United States would introduce 30% tariffs on goods from the European Union from August 1, while previously introduced sectoral tariffs would remain in force. In his letter addressed to the head of the European Commission, it is noted that the United States will add "this number" to its 30% tariffs if the EU wants to increase its tariffs on US goods. On the same day, von der Leyen said that the EU would continue negotiations with the United States, but was ready to introduce countermeasures from August 1 if they failed.

